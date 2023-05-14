BagBowl: What Happened After Shark Tank, and BagBowl?

Background first. The Flemings said during their presentation that the BagBowl had not made any actual sales before “Shark Tank.” Brian Fleming called their business a “prerevenue startup” but Daymond accused him of romanticizing the truth. They were not interested in producing the product, but preferred to negotiate a license with a housewares manufacturer. Although they had filed for a patent on utility, it was not yet granted. Cuban said that the Flemings were happy to have someone else do the hard work.

Lori Greiner, who has connections at QVC, was able to convince the Flemings despite their situation. Greiner convinced them that she’d promote BagBowls for the channel. And that is exactly what Greiner did. QVC indeed sold the 16-piece BagBowl on its channel. WebsiteThe BagBowl is currently sold out. BagBowls are not available anywhere else on the internet. Mark Cuban was probably right when he said that the Fleming brothers were “wantrepreneurs”. The Flemings have given Mark Cuban an enduring nickname.