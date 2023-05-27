Find all 7s of the mind-bending optical illusion in 20 seconds.

The only way to know if your eyes are sharp is if they can see all the sevens that have been hidden in the picture.

TikTok stars Hectic Nick The brain teaser was shared with the more than 3million followers on social media, who revealed that just one percent could answer it.

1 Can you count the number of sevens? TikTok/Hectic Nick

The optical illusion is a common one.

As everyone tried to guess the answer, thousands of comments were left.

Others thought that there are as many as 28, while some people think there are 17.

Nick, wearing his leather jacket with mirrored shades, sat before the camera, pointing to an image that was above him. He challenged everyone to guess the answer, but refused to reveal it.

What is the number of sevens you can see?

A viewer said, “I only spotted one and got 17.”

Other wrote: “28 lines if we count those that aren’t closed and start of every line.”

Another said, “No. That’s 19.

You might like to see if you can spot the giraffe in this picture.

It shows an interlacing thicket, with too many trees to cover a giant giraffe.

There is actually a giraffe in this picture, and you may have 20/20 eyesight if it’s easy to spot.

It’s important to look at the full picture when dealing with an optical illusion, but don’t forget – the devil is in the details.

Try to spot an optical illusion that’s hidden inside the Phoenix Suns Jersey.

You won’t immediately get it, but you are clever if can recognize the clue.

Social media has recently caught the attention of fans who have supported their team for many years.

Try this brain teaser.

The social media buzz is all about this trippy illusion, which requires you to find the entire triangle.

As viewers try to solve the black-and white image, they find themselves with their hands on top of their heads.

This image contains many more triangles than the viewer might expect.