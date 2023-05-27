People are just realizing iPhone ‘magic trick’ lets you find it in the dark – easy phrase saves you time

The iPhone can be found in darkness using a clever trick.

Apple has a hack that will help you if your phone is always missing.

1 Siri is a great way to save time when your iPhone has been lost. Apple

Try a new trick instead of frantically searching for your iPhone and turning all the lights on.

Siri can be asked to activate your phone’s flashlight.

This will instantly show you where your iPhone is – as long as it’s nearby.

Siri will respond with “Hey Siri. Switch on my flashlight.”

You’ll have to ensure that your iPhone can hear “Hey Siri” in order for this method to work.

So before you need it, go to Settings > Siri & Search and enable Listen for Hey Siri – as well as Allow Siri When Locked.

After you have tried this trick and you cannot see your iPhone, you will need to find another method.

Apple Watch users can tap on the icon of the phone that buzzes in the Quick Menu to make their iPhone ring.

You can also use Find My or iCloud to check if your iPhone has actually been with you.

More iPhone flashlight tips

It’s important to note that this is not the only iPhone flashlight hack worth learning.

Show off your iPhone’s hidden features to your friends.

Harry Potter Fans can activate their flashlight by casting a spell.

Say “Hey Siri Lumos”, and then “Hey Siri Nox”, to shut it off.

You can also deactivate your flashlight instantly by dragging it to the left and then releasing the screen.

You can now turn off your flashlight instantly without having to press the main button.

Apple/Unsplash/The U.S. Sun