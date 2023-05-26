Ninjago Dragons Rising Release Date & Surprising Updates Out!!

LEGO Ninjago, the immensely popular sub-franchise introduced by the LEGO Group in 2011, has captivated audiences worldwide with its TV series, toy sets, and other media offerings. After the conclusion of the main TV series in 2019, fans have eagerly awaited the next installment. Recently, LEGO has been teasing a new season, with a confirmed release in 2023. The upcoming season, titled “Dragons Rising,” promises thrilling adventures in new worlds and introduces a new generation of heroes. Netflix has confirmed its streaming availability, starting with the United States, and further details are expected soon.

Ninjago Dragons Rising Trailer:

On April 26th, the LEGO YouTube channel released a teaser trailer for the new series, “Ninjago: Dragons Rising.” The trailer hints at a sense of familiarity and yet significant changes. Viewers are invited to join new heroes on a perilous journey through thrilling and dangerous new worlds. The teaser sets the stage for an exciting season filled with epic quests and challenges.

Ninjago Dragons Rising Plot Overview:

In “Ninjago: Dragons Rising,” numerous legendary realms have unexpectedly merged into a single, unstable realm. A Spinjitzu Ninja Master is entrusted with the task of training a new generation of heroes to save the planet. Their mission revolves around locating Elemental Dragons, whose power can prevent the forces of evil from exploiting the dragon energy to destroy this newly formed world. The series promises a blend of adventure, magic, and the age-old struggle between good and evil.

Ninjago Dragons Rising Release Date

Great news for Ninjago fans! The highly anticipated new season, “Ninjago: Dragons Rising,” is set to release on June 1st, 2023. After months of speculation and anticipation, fans can mark their calendars for this exciting premiere. The new season promises to take viewers on a thrilling journey into new worlds as the realms merge and a new generation of heroes must rise to save the planet. With epic quests, the search for Elemental Dragons, and the forces of evil threatening to destroy everything, “Ninjago: Dragons Rising” is poised to deliver another action-packed and captivating chapter in the Ninjago universe. Get ready to join the adventure on June 1st and witness the rise of the Spinjitzu Ninja Master and their new heroes.

Where To Watch Ninjago Dragons Rising Online?

Netflix has officially announced its partnership with LEGO to stream the new season of “Ninjago: Dragons Rising.” While the initial confirmation only applies to the United States, fans worldwide eagerly anticipate news regarding availability in other regions. More information about global streaming availability can be found on the LEGO website dedicated to “Dragons Rising.”

Ninjago Dragons Rising Voice Cast:

Several voice actors have been confirmed for the upcoming series, adding to the excitement surrounding “Ninjago: Dragons Rising.” The cast includes:

Sabrina Pitre (known for her work in Tobot and Beyblade Burst) as Sora, who has previously lent her voice to Vania and Garpo in Ninjago. Brian Drummond (renowned for his roles in Sonic Prime and Dragon Ball Z) as Riyu. Deven Mack (credited for his work in Sonic Prime and Daniel Spellbound) as Arin. Giles Panton (known for his work in Ninjago and The Man in the High Castle) as Rapton, who has previously voiced Kalmaar in Ninjago.

Conclusion:

“Ninjago: Dragons Rising” is set to continue the legacy of the beloved LEGO Ninjago franchise. With the merging of realms, the introduction of new heroes, and the quest for Elemental Dragons, fans can anticipate an action-packed and thrilling adventure. Netflix’s confirmation of streaming availability in the United States marks the beginning of the much-anticipated release, with further details regarding global availability yet to be announced. Stay tuned for the latest updates and prepare to embark on an enthralling journey into the new world of “Ninjago: Dragons Rising.”