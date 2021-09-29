Felisha Terrell Joins ABC’s ‘Queens’ & Starz’s ‘BMF’ As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Felisha Terrell (Utopia) has booked major recurring roles on two new drama series. Terrell has been cast opposite Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez in ABC’s musical drama series Queens, and also has joined Starz’s drama series BMF from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and writer/executive producer and Detroit native Randy Huggins.

In Queens, written by Zahir McGhee and directed by Tim Story, four estranged and out-of-touch women in their 40s — Naomi (Brandy), Jill (Naughton), Brianna (Eve) and Valeria (Velazquez) — reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had as their ’90s group that made them legends in the hip-hop world.

Terrell will play Tina (a friend) of Jill.

McGhee and Story executive produce. The studio is part of Disney Television Studios’ ABC Signature.

BMF is inspired by the true story of two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980’s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country.

Terrell will portray Commander Marceline “Mars” Beckwith, the new division head with the Michigan State Police.

Jackson, Huggins and Terri Kopp will be executive producing through their G-Unit Film and Television banner. Anne Clements and Anthony Wilson also co-produce.

Terrell can currently be seen on the big screen opposite Chris Pratt in The Tomorrow War. Her television credits include heavily recurring roles on Amazon’s Utopia and CBS’ Tell Me A Story, among others. Gilbertson Entertainment and Alexander White Agency are Terrell’s reps.