Military Leaders Advised Against Pulling All Troops From Afghanistan

“The Biden administration, through the National Security Council process, conducted a rigorous interagency review of the situation in Afghanistan in February, March and April. During this process, the views of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, all of us, the Centcom commander, General McKenzie, the U.S., 4A commander, General Miller and myself were all given serious consideration by the administration.” “I won’t share my personal recommendation to the president, but I will give you my honest opinion and my honest opinion in view shaped my recommendation. I recommended that we maintain 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, and I also recommended earlier in the fall of 2020 that we maintain 4,500 at that time. Those are my personal views. I also have a view that the withdrawal of those forces would lead inevitably to the collapse of the Afghan military forces and eventually the Afghan government.” “General Milley, I assume you agree with that in terms of the recommendation of 2,500?” “What I said in my opening statement and the memoranda that I wrote back in the fall of 2020 remained consistent, and I do agree with that.” Sen. Deb Fischer: “This committee, General, has always stressed that commanders on the ground should be listened to. Would you agree with that?” “I would, and I would tell you they were listened to. I think there’s a difference between us having an opportunity to have a voice. I think it’s very important that the military has a voice. But I firmly believe in civilian control of the military, and I am required and the military commanders are required, to give our best military advice. But the decision makers are not required in any manner, shape or form to follow that advice.”