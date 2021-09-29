‘General Hospital’ Casts Adam Huss As Nikolas Temporarily!

General Hospital spoilers for the next few episodes tease some intense moments involving Ava Jerome and Nikolas Cassadine. Ava will see a new side to Nik, as viewers will be able to see him in a completely different light.

General Hospital Viewers Will See A Temporary Recast

According to the Instagram page for actor Adam Huss, he will portray Nikolas during the General Hospital episode airing on Wednesday, September 29. Huss teased, “I heard a little rumor that I’ll be on @generalhospitalabc this week, getting to play #nikolascassadine for a moment!” It sounds as if he only appears during Wednesday’s episode, but it should be a doozy.

“Got to work with some amazing folks and consummate professionals!” Huff said, tagging Maura West and Kin Shriner. Huss added another note 12 hours later in the comments section of his post. “You all melted my heart w the love and support and enthusiasm. This acting life ain’t always an easy road. So… Thank you,” he detailed.

Spoilers Promise Big Moves By Nikolas

According to the General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps, Nikolas will do something big and bold regarding Ava. Nikolas will probably be more determined than ever for Ava’s safety and may go to extreme lengths to achieve it.

Ava still loves Nikolas a great deal, but she’s convinced she needs to leave him, and Port Charles, to keep Avery safe. They don’t realize that Spencer and Esme have orchestrated her frightening stunts. Granted, Spencer’s desire to push Ava away is entirely personal. However, viewers suspect Esme has ulterior motives that even Spencer doesn’t know.

Why Was The Role Recast

Why did General Hospital need to bring in Huss to replace Marcus Coloma? Coloma and the show have not shared details about the situation. Coloma was not able to film for the first day of filming due to illness, but it seems that everything was quickly resolved. Huss indicated he would appear only in Wednesday’s show, although he had a blast doing it.

Coloma has been back filming, according to his Instagram page. On September 15, he posted a picture from the set showing him with Nicholas Chavez (the young actor who plays Spencer). That shot seemingly was taken after Coloma’s brief departure and the show’s need to temporarily replace him.

Adam Huss May Look Familiar

General Hospital appears to have made a great pick in choosing Huss to play Nikolas for a day. Coloma is a striking match for him. In addition, his IMDb page reveals he’s been acting for about two decades. He appeared on The Bold and the Beautiful, Passions, and Days of Our Lives years ago, and he’s been quite busy with various projects throughout 2020 and 2021. He also has several projects currently in production, for those who may see him during Wednesday’s show and want to see more.

Whatever kept Coloma away from the General Hospital set for a day seems to have been minor, and viewers will be eager to see how Huss does in his brief appearance as Nikolas.