Did Felicity Huffman William H. Macy get divorced? Twelve months ago, the couple was still reeling from the college admissions scandal. Rumours rife of a possible split. Let’s look back on that story and see what happened.

‘Felicity & William: On The Brink?’

According to Star, Macy and Huffman’s marriage was on very thin ice. They were apparently having difficulty overcoming the scandal-related problems. An anonymous friend of the two didn’t see divorce as imminent but did note that this rough patch had gone on for far too long.

To back up any story, you need evidence. This outlet might not provide it. Macy and Huffman had been seen embracing at LAX just a few days before, so this seemed unlikely. Macy would not wait for scandal to cool off if he was going to leave Huffman. It just didn’t make any sense, so Gossip CopIt was debunked.

Did they call it off?

No. The headline of this bait-and-switch story suggested that divorce was possible, but the story goes backwards. It’s deliberately misleading and a surefire sign of deceit. Felicity Huffman is still married to William H. Macy a year later.

Huffman’s maintained a pretty low profile since the college admissions scandal. Macy celebrated the ending of his Showtime series ShamelessShe was there, but she didn’t accompany him to the Emmy Awards. Huffman, Macy and others were seen getting out for a night on town.It looks as though things were okay at home a month ago.

There’s More History Here

StarFelicity Huffman was quick to announce a TV talk-show for Felicity. This would be to discuss the scandal back in 2019. She seems to be truly embarrassed by the events and wants to move forward. Macy and she aren’t the only ones who have been subject to fake divorce rumors.

Another side of the admissions scandal was the rumour that Mossimo Giannulli, Lori Loughlin and Lori Loughlin were allegedly set to divorce. They’re still together as well. Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are still married contrary to this outlet’s November story promising the contrary. George and Amal Clooney are apparently perpetually on the brink of divorce, yet they’re still going strong.

Magazines sell divorce, regardless of whether or not the split happens. It is important to only accept what you are told. StarYou can take it all with a grain. Only the Huffman story proves that marital woes can be trusted.

