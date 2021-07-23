Feels Like Ishq Season 2 Release Date | A Sequel To This Amazing Chill Show!

The butterfly fluttering in your stomach while the feeling of an old romantic song is playing in the background of a rainy evening. Love spares no one, it changes you, it makes you kind, but even if You have never been in love, we are sure Bollywood has made you at least love the idea of loving someone by now.

So to let rekindle the memories of your young love long gone and celebrate the intricacies like grief, loss, and laughter that go hand in hand with love, Netflix has brought an anthology of six short fiction films, Feels Like Ishq.

The film was released today on Netflix and even though the critics seem to have been a bit too strict with the show, the audience seems to love it. And they have already started wondering whether there will be a season 2 for the show, So here is what we know so far but before that, let’s have a recap of Season 1.

‘Feels Like Ishq’: Premise

Feels Like Ishq is an anthology of six short films which depicts people from different walks of life being thrown into situations that don’t seem so straightforward and eventually falling in love. Each of the six short films carries a unique flavor while forming a common link of quaint realizations that are I expressed.

‘Feels Like Ishq’: Season 2 Renewal and Release Date

The show has not been renewed till now by Netflix and we guess, Netflix would be studying the views and other figures as well as the hype that will be created by the fans before they announce the renewal. Critics have found the show to be having an average impact and so it is difficult to speculate if the show would be renewed but in case if it does then the announcement would surely be coming within a few weeks. In that case, we may witness the return of Feels Like Ishq in mid-2022.

‘Feels Like Ishq’ Season 2: Plot

Season 2 will follow the same trajectory of experiencing love and its nuances. We may find new faces in Season 2 with brands new stories revolving around love but since the stories from Season 1 even the ones that had bittersweet endings seemed to have completed their arc, Season 2 doesn’t seem to be picking from where Season 1 left.

