‘Feels Like Ishq’ 6 Full Episodes Watch Online | Radhika Madan, Rohit Sarraf & Tanya Maniktala

Understanding love is more difficult than finding it and when it chaperones with grief, loss, and laughter, it’s where the real drama begins. So celebrating the theme of young adults finding and traversing the complicated path of love, ‘Feels Like Ishq’ hit Netflix today on July 23. The show seems to have immediately struck a chord with the young audience with its stories of young love and heartache.

Feels Like Ishq: Where To Watch

On June 30, Netflix had unveiled the trailer for the show and since then fans of romance couldn’t calm down. Today the show was released on Netflix and if you haven’t watched it till now, Go check it out soon on Netflix.

‘Feels Like Ishq’ Episodes

Feels Like Ishq is an anthology of six short films which depicts people from different walks of life falling in love and how they bring a difference in each other’s lives creating wonders. The Show has six episodes.

The show constitutes 6 episodes each directed by different directors. The episodes go with the following titles:

Save the Day(y)te : directed by Ruchir Arun known for directing acclaimed shows Little Things, What The Folks;

: directed by Ruchir Arun known for directing acclaimed shows Little Things, What The Folks; Quaranteen Crush : directed by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana

: directed by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana Star Host: directed by Anand Tiwari

directed by Anand Tiwari She Loves Me, She Loves Me Not: directed by Danish Aslam

directed by Danish Aslam The Interview: Directed by Sachin Kundalkar

Directed by Sachin Kundalkar Ishq Mastana: Directed by Jaydeep Sarkar

‘Feels Like Ishq’: Cast

Feels like Ishq is creating frenzy all around with some talented actors being a part of its star cast. Especially Radhika Madan, Rohit Saraf, Tanya Maniktala have a huge fanbase owing to some amazing roles they played onscreen in recent times. Besides them, Amol Parashar, Kajol Chug, Mihir Ahuja, Simran Jehani, Saba Azad, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Zayn Khan, Neeraj Madhav, and Skand Thakur are also a part of the lead star cast.

