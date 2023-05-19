Fast X stars Paul Walker’s daughter and brother.

Does Fast X feature Paul Walker’s daughter, brother or both? HITC investigates.

Summer blockbusters are finally arriving and you won’t find cinematic spectacle on the level of Fast X anywhere else, with the film delivering mind-blowing set-piece after set-piece.

Accelerating into theaters on Friday, May 19th, Louis Leterrier sits in the director’s chair this time around, delivering the eleventh entry in the Fast And Furious franchise overall and the 10th in the main series. Familiar faces are back, including Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez, with Jason Momoa serving as the movie’s big bad villain. As you’ll know, one of the series’ central stars, Paul Walker, passed away in 2013. Since then, however, the franchise has found ways of paying respects to the actor by including his iconic character, Brian O’Conner.

With the latest installment upon us, his loving fans will be keen to learn whether Paul Walker and his daughter or brother are in Fast X…

Warning: Light Spoilers for Fast X

Paul Walker: Is he in Fast X?

Paul appears in Fast X, but only as flashbacks of events from the last installment Fast Five. No new scenes were shot with a body double, nor was CGI used to create Paul’s image.

“Brian is very much alive in the world of Fast & Furious,” the Fast X director clarified during an Interview with GamesRadar, “and they’ve teased him a lot in the previous movies.

“…This movie jumps back and forth between the past and the present. You will see Brian in the past, you won’t see Brian in the present. It’s something that everybody has to be on board with. The Walker family is still very much a part of this franchise, you’ll see how in this movie.”

He continued: “It just has to be the right moment, the right tone. James Wan’s actions were brilliant.

It was perfect. It was the perfect tone. Brian has to re-enter the franchise as perfectly as he left it.”

You’ll notice that Louis alludes to the Walker family remaining part of the franchise, so let’s explain why.

Is Paul Walker’s daughter in Fast X?

Paul’s 24-year-old daughter Meadow Walker Thornton-Allan does have a brief cameo in Fast X, and you can spot her as the flight attendant who gives John Cena’s Jakob miniature bottles of alcohol on the plane.

Recently, she shared her views on the movie via Instagram. She also included a photo from production.

“Thanks to my dad, I was born into the fast family,” she wrote. “…I am so blessed to be able to honor my father’s legacy and share this with him forever.”

Is Paul Walker’s brother in Fast X?

Paul’s brothers, Caleb and Cody, don’t star in Fast X but have helped the Fast crew in the past.

The two appeared together in Fast 7 and helped the crew to film scenes that were not completed. CG was then used to alter their appearances to give the impression of a Paul performance.

However, that isn’t the case here, with flashbacks used to include Brian instead.

Fast X has now been released in cinemas.