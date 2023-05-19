What is the name of a chicken that stares at lettuce? A dad joke can be hilarious

This week, a hilarious father joke has been entertaining internet users. What is the name of a chicken that stares at lettuce? The punchline is below.

Social media is obsessed with ‘what do you call’ jokes. Everyone is left in stitches by their predictable humor and punny responses.

Simple gags like ‘What do you call a bear with no teeth?’ and ‘What do you call fake potatoes?’ have gone viral this month.

The latest one will put a smile on your face…

What would you call a hen that is staring at iceberg lettuce?

The answer is…

The sound of it sounds like Chicken Caesar Salad. It’s so funny!

What’s a Dad joke?

Dad jokes are puns which can come in the form of one-liners, questions and answers or even a series.

They’re generally inoffensive and use overly-simplistic humor to give hilarious punchlines that you can’t help but laugh at.

People call them dad jokes because they’re the type of annoying things dads stereotypically say to their children to embarass them.

It’s when your dad “makes extremely corny jokes that are not funny to you, but your friends seem to find them amusing,” Urban Dictionary Explained.

They’re lame and cheesy, but comedy gold nonetheless. You’ll laugh until the next day with these 23 funny dad jokes.