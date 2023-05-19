Enhypen Dark Blood album release date, tracklist and music video 2023

Enhypen’s new album Dark Blood is coming soon. Here’s a quick rundown of the tracklist and release date and time of Enhypen’s Dark Blood as K-pop superstars prepare for the 2023 comeback.

After Enhypen’s extended play Manifesto: Day 1 with the title song Future Perfect in 2022, fans are ready to welcome a fresh new era of the K-pop group with Dark Blood EP that has teased a darker, vampire-esque royalty concept.

Enhypen’s Dark Blood will be released on May 22 at 6 pm KST/5 am ET/2 am PT. Album will be released along with music video for title track Bite Me. Check out the times for the worldwide release below before the album is released.

Enhypen’s Dark Blood tracklist

Enhypen’s Dark Blood tracklist consists of six new songs and the founder of HYBE, Hitman Bang has participated in a number of B-side tracks. You can check out the entire EP here.

‘Stunning’ concept photos of Enhypen’s album are making fans swoon

Enhypen has a knack for nailing every idea, including their latest theme on vampire royalty. Twitter is going crazy over the latest teasers of K-pop stars.

Gushing over Jake’s visual, a fan posted: “Jake really suits all the versions of Dark Blood. His visuals are stunning.”

Another tweet read: “The anticipation builds as #ENHYPEN reveals a stunning new concept photo for the upcoming release, “Dark Blood.” In this hauntingly beautiful image, the members are shrouded in shadows and darkness with mesmerizing intensity.”

“A group of STUNNING visuals only” echoed a third fan:

