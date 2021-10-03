Stars Rally for Reproductive Rights: Women’s march

Celebrities took to the streets of Los Angeles — and to social media — to support the March for Reproductive Rights on Saturday. The Women’s March coordinated more than 500 gatherings nationwide to voice support for reproductive rights and speak out against Texas’ recent law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy ⁠— before most women discover that they have conceived ⁠— with no exceptions for incest or rape.

Among the participants at the L.A. march were Alyssa Milano, Debbie Allen, Patricia and Rosanna Arquette, Christine Lahti and Raven-Symoné. The stars joined notables such as women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred, Planned Parenthood L.A. president Ken Lambrecht and Planned Parenthood’s Sue Dunlap.

“Enough is enough. It’s time to kick this whole movement into another gear,”Rosanna Arquette stated in a statement. “We deserve sovereignty over our own bodies. To have come this far and to go backwards in 2021 is insanity. We will not allow it.”

University of Texas at Austin freshman and Dallas resident Paxton Smith also joined the march in L.A. Smith drew nationwide attention in June when she changed her valedictorian speech to give an impassioned plea against Texas’ restrictive legislation. “I cannot give up this platform to promote complacency and peace, when there is a war on my body and a war on my rights,”Smith made these remarks in her speech.

A college freshman spoke at Variety’s Power of Women, where she encouraged others to fight against the new legislation. “The time for silence on the issue has come and gone,”Smith stated. “There is no more time for complacency, there is no more time to wait and see what happens next, because the very thing we are afraid of is happening right now. And the unbearable truth is that could soon be the reality for far more than just Texans.”

Milano expressed her support for the march via Twitter, writing: “Today I march for women. But men — I’ve got some words for you too so get ready.”

Human rights include the right to an abortion

💪🏿💪🏾💪🏽💪🏼💪🏻 Find your march https://t.co/p1ovEn1PtC#rallyforabortionjustice pic.twitter.com/d0o4yXHu6J — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) October 2, 2021