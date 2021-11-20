Far-Right Says He Should Run for President

Some far-right forum members suggested that Kyle Rittenhouse should run for president after his acquittal.

Rittenhouse is viewed as a martyr on such forums.

Insider heard from a researcher that the jury’s verdict could encourage racial violence.

On Friday afternoon, a Wisconsin jury cleared Kyle Rittenhouse from all five charges in the Kenosha murder trial. Rittenhouse was charged with murdering two people and injuring another during protests in Kenosha, August 2020, after the shooting death of Jacob Blake.

Far-right forum members known for their racist and white supremacist rhetoric celebrated Rittenhouse’s acquittal with many suggesting that Rittenhouse, 18, should run for President in the future.

Many on the right see Rittenhouse’s conviction as a victory for gun rights. They believe that he was acting in self defense against Black Lives Matter protesters. Fox News host Tucker Carlson has, along with many conservatives, defended Rittenhouse’s actions. “How shocked are we that 17-year-olds with rifles decided they had to maintain order when no one else would,”He stated this in August 2020.

Alex Newhouse, deputy head of the Middlebury Institute’s Center on Terrorism, Extremism, and Counterterrorism, said that the jury’s decision could cause an increase in racial violence and provide an opportunity for a “repeal and desist” response. “blank check”Extremists

“Rittenhouse’s acquittal has already been adopted as a justification for future violence,”Insider spoke with Newhouse “Many see it as a blank check to use violence at leftist protests, others see it as a spark in a coming civil or race war.”

Rittenhouse was accused of first-degree deliberate homicide. First-degree reckless murder. Attempt first-degree intentionally homicide. And two charges each of reckless endangerment. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and took the stand to testify that he fatally shot the two men — Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber — out of self-defense on the evening of August 25, 2020, in Kenosha.

Rittenhouse was accompanied by an agent who traveled from Illinois, Kenosha and back. Illegally bought firearmsTo act as a vigilante in the protests following the shooting of Blake, an African man.

Far-right forum users claimed Rittenhouse “will live on in glory”.

Friday afternoon’s top 18 posts on one fringe forum were all positive reactions to Rittenhouse’s acquittal. Each top thread received more than 2,500 likes.

One top post on the forum featured a two-and-a-half-minute homemade song in support of Rittenhouse called “Ballad of the Kenosha Kid.”The lyrics include a transphobic slur, and lines about Rittenhouse’s behavior “an AR on his sleeve.”

Many users suggest in comments Rittenhouse should sue “the media”for its coverage of Rittenhouse’s trial, and Rittenhouse’s incident. One person wrote that his name was included. “will live on in glory.”The forum members criticized Rittenhouse for not being entitled to appear in court and applauded his success. “everything he has been through.”

There are many others on the same fringe forum as you. Gab is a popular social media platform., called Rittenhouse to run as president, leaving comments such as “#KyleForPresident”And “Rittenhouse 2028.”Rittenhouse (18 years old) would not be eligible for the presidency until 2040.

Many Telegram users, which has more than 425,000 followers, praised the jury’s decision. They also encouraged shooting “rioters.”

Experts think the acquittal could lead violence

Extremism experts expressed concern that Rittenhouse’s acquittal by the jury could encourage dangerous vigilantism or street violence in the future.

Newhouse stated that he has observed many people on the right making comments about it. “going out on the streets of Kenosha with rifles loaded for the purpose of gunfights,”Associating with others to celebrate the acquittal “a win for vigilantism and anti-leftist violence.”

Joan DonovanIn a tweet,, the Harvard Shorenstein Center’s research director, stated that she believes that the verdict will result in “a serious increase in street violence,”Political violence and vigilantism

Insider discovered numerous posts on a fringe forum called Rittenhouse “Saint Kyle of Kenosha”A picture of Rittenhouse’s head plastered on top of an image of a saint

Newhouse claimed that he is “already seen signs”Rittenhouse is being incorporated into far-right narratives by people who call him “Rittenhouse”. “Saint Kyle.”

Newhouse stated that this is a echoed of past far-right terrorists who were killed by extremists such as Brenton Tarrant or Patrick Crusius. Tarrant streamed the killing of 51 people and injuring 49 others in two mosque attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2019. He posted a racist manifesto one day prior to the shooting. “The Great Replacement”This spread online. Later in the year, CrusiusEl Paso Walmart, Texas, killed 19 people and an identical manifesto believed to have been written by Crusius was spread online. According to the Washington Post.

Congressional Republicans like Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor GreeneAnd Florida Rep. Matt GaetzRittenhouse’s cause have been supported. Gaetz said in Interview with Newsmax, Wednesday,He thought Rittenhouse would be his choice. “probably make a pretty good congressional intern.”