The 3 ways today’s full moon could impact your sleep

Experts warn you that the lunar eclipse caused by the Beaver blood’ Moon will likely leave you feeling uneasy.

1 Early this morning, the full Beaver Moon was seen above Sheerness in Kent Credit: Alamy

The November full moon is known as the Beaver Moon by native Americans.

Because November is the month Beavers, nature’s architects, retreat to their lodges in preparation for colder weather,

Beaver hunters set up traps during the full moon to try and land good crops of fur.

It began at 7.18am and is expected to last for approximately six hours.

The Beaver Moon is a sign that there is less darkness at night and the moon’s unlit side faces the earth.

This could affect how often and how much you sleep, causing you to feel out of sync.

Dr Elisabeth Philipps, nutritionist and CBD expert FourfiveA full moon is known to decrease sleep time, affect the hours of deep sleep in the sleep cycle, and increase the time it takes for you to fall asleep.

According to the NHS, adults should get between 6 and 9 hours of sleep each night. However, one expert stated that there are three main reasons why the Beaver Moon could mean that you’re not getting enough sleep.

Experts believe that the peak of a full moon can cause anxiety and that Brits have experienced it first thing in the morning. This means that you will likely be waking up this evening.

Astrologer Inbaal Honigman According to some, the moon is more connected to Earth than people think. This connection means that we will feel out of control.

Inbaal, who works with MattressNextDay, said that the Beaver Moon’s first impact on your sleep is that it may take you five more minutes to fall asleep.

Switzerland has scientists Previous findingsOn the night of the full moon, it takes five minutes longer to fall asleep.

Inbaal explained: “The moon controls the tides, pulling water towards the shore and releasing it back again.

“The average body is made up of 70 per cent water. If the moon can move whole oceans, imagine the effect it has on our bodies when trying to relax.”

Inbaal states that the second way it can affect your sleep is that you could lose 20 valuable minutes of sleep.

Another study in Switzerland found that people sleep 20 minutes less on full moon nights.

Also, men and women experienced lower levels of melatonin in the evenings on days preceding and following the full moon.

“This is a central part of the body’s sleep-wake cycle as it helps your body synchronise with both night and day”, Inbaal added.

Inbaal added that the Beaver Moon can also affect your sleep because it can decrease deep sleep time by 30%.

Inbaal said, “Another 4-year study found brain activity related deep sleep decreased by 30% during the full moon.” This was despite the fact that no other aspects of their sleeping routine were changing.

“This can explain why the morning after a full moon, you can wake up groggier as opposed to more energised.”

The experts warn that the Beaver Moon can make you feel tired, and you should not be concerned about getting groggy on Monday morning.

Inbaal and Dr Philipps both agree that a peaceful night is a good idea to help you get through the Beaver Moon.

Dr Phillips said that a hot bath can be a great way to increase relaxation and use CBD as an aid.

Experts recommended that you reduce your screen time by three hours before you go to bed.

Because bright light emitted by screens can stimulate the brain into feeling alert.

Dr Philips also suggested wearing socks to bed.

She stated: “Having warm hands and feet can help you to fall asleep faster. Speed up the process and wear some cosy socks to bed to keep those toes warm.”

