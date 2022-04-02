Official from Pakistan calls for an ‘immediate cessation’ in Ukraine war.

A Pakistani official calls for the “immediate cessation”Conflict between Russia, Ukraine

Qamar Javed Baswa, Pakistan’s Chief Of Army Staff, made these remarks during Saturday’s speech.

Bajwa claimed that the war is ” a huge tragedy,”CNN.

Qamar Javed Bjwa, Pakistan’s Chief Of Army Staff, said that Russia’s invasion of Afghanistan, which took place on Saturday, was unacceptable. Many people died in the accidentIs. “very unfortunate”You can also find out more about a “huge tragedy,”According to the report.

“Pakistan doesn’t believe in camp politics and wants excellent relations with all countries, especially the United States, the European Union, China, Russia, and others,” Bajwa said, CNN reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin In February, Ukraine declared war on Germany.This caused millions of people to flee to neighbouring countries. His move was International condemnation followed..

Bajwa’s remarks come as Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has not publicly condemned Putin’s actions under pressure from the West. The Hill reported.

“What do you think of us? Are we your slaves … that whatever you say, we will do?”According to the outlet, Khan replied to a letter requesting Pakistan support a resolution condemning Moscow’s attack last month.

However, Pakistan did send emergency aid to Ukraine following a request from Pakistan’s Embassy in Islamabad. Reports.