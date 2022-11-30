Fans react to TXT’s MAMA 2022 award and performance

Fans are raving about TXT’s MAMA 2022 performance following their impressive medley of powerful and theatrical dances alongside their best hits.

TXT proved why they’re award winners at MAMA 2022 with an over-the-top performance of their biggest tracks, including Opening Sequence, and Good Boy Gone Bad.

From the captivating video footage to their usual slick yet complex choreography, the five-piece group stunned the 55,000 K-Pop fans at Japan’s Kyocera Dome Osaka on Tuesday.

Twitter is dubbing the entire award show as TXT’s concert as they pulled out all the stops on the global stage. Fans tuned in via tvN Asia or YouTube live stream, but if you missed it, scroll to watch the hyped performance.

Check out TXT’s MAMA 2022 “iconic” performance

With a theme of Goodbye Romeo, TXT – real name Tomorrow X Together – brought the drama with their elaborate dance formations in the intro, before transitioning into the Opening Sequence.

Dressed in white shirts with translucent sleeves and black trousers, the group performed their fluid choreography expressively as a coffin decorated with candles served as a backdrop – a recreation of Juliet’s deathbed in Baz Luhrmann’s 1996 adaptation.

A quick video sequence served as the transition into Lonely Boy before the group united into an energetic dance break:

Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai oozed charisma with their costume change into red and black jackets for Good Boy Gone Bad. The 2022 single served as the big finish for their almost nine-minute stage, which was met with roaring applause from both fans and their fellow K-Pop stars.

The group took home the WorldWide Fans’ Choice Award, alongside Seventeen, Stray Kids, GOT7, TXT, Treasure, Psy, NCT Dream, BTS, BLACKPINK, and Enhypen.

Fans give TXT’s performance a five-star review

“The fits. The dance break. The stages,” a user praised along with crying emojis.” The live performances. The live performances. TXT at MAMA 2022 today was absolutely iconic oh my gosh.”

A second raved: “TXT literally slayed! I’m not even kidding, they literally killed it!”

Another couldn’t help but point out their development into a mature concept since their 2019 debut. “Baby boys no more,” they hailed. Good Boy Gone Bad is a massive shift from their initial lively and youthful track, Crown.

Their labelmate, BTS, would’ve been proud:

MOA is an acronym for Moments of Alwaysness, their fandom name:

They served looks on the red carpet too:

The boys are on a streak in the WorldWide Fans’ Choice category:

