Everything about Emilia Clarke and her love life

TV Fantasy Series Game of Thrones It proved to be an instant hit with audiences and had almost inexhaustible durability. Emilia Clarke played Daenerys Targaryen the dragon-queen. In addition to four Emmy nominations, she also received many other honors.

Her personal life is often a topic of discussion, with fans especially interested in who she might be sharing romantic times with. Is Emilia Clarke dating a high-profile man or a woman?

Clarke is known to have been linked previously with many famous men. We looked into what she’s been up to in her off-hours. Here’s what we found.

Seth MacFarlane and She had a brief-lived relationship

(Frazer Harrison/Getty images for Playboy

Clarke, for a period, was Seth MacFarlane’s girlfriend. Family Guy fame. The couple reportedly met in 2012. They were able to stay together for about six months.

E! News An anonymous source was quoted who explained that because Clarke’s and MacFarlane’s crowded work schedules and projects often kept them far away from each other, maintaining their bond long distance just was too difficult. According to the source, their separation was peaceful.

Clarke says that Clarke was unable to communicate with MacFarlane because they live so far apart. However, Clarke also said there were many other reasons for their split. Clarke stated that it was unsettling for people to approach her and offer advice about her relationship life.

She shared candidly her views on the matter In a 2016 interview Glamour: “…[Y}ou have strangers giving you love-life advice like, ‘I’m a big fan of the show, and I’m not sure what you’re doing with that guy,’ which I didn’t react well to. That happened in New York when Seth and I were together. This guy started to give me advice: ‘Can I get a selfie? And by the way…’ Unh-unh, bro.”

Clarke And Cory Michael Smith Enjoyed A Fling In 2014

(Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Clarke was seeing another actor, Cory Michael Smith, for a brief time in 2014. With his chiseled good looks and acting talent, it’s easy to see what may have attracted Clarke to the young performer.

The two were both in the play Breakfast at Tiffany’s based on Truman Capote’s classic novella on Broadway; the production was actually Smith’s debut on New York’s fabled Great White Way.

Clarke played Holly Golightly, the role made famous by a ravishing, Givenchy-clad Audrey Hepburn in the 1961 film version. Smith was cast as Fred, the man who wants to woo her.

The pair apparently pursued their relationship when they weren’t on stage. Page Six reported in 2014 that they “looked close” when they attended Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars bash. The outlet noted that onlookers reportedly saw them slow dancing and holding hands at the gala.

Despite their PDA, they broke it off after a few months.

She Dated Charlie McDowell In 2018 And 2019

Clarke later paired up with screenwriter and director Charlie McDowell, the son of actors Malcolm McDowell and Mary Steenburgen and the stepson of Ted Danson.

Fueling the chatter about their relationship was a photo she posted on Instagram in October 2018 supposedly showing their shadow silhouettes locked in a kiss against a sandy backdrop. Clarke’s caption read, “Well that was a birthday I won’t be forgetting for a while.” It was her 32nd birthday.

McDowell posted the identical photo on his own Instagram. He wrote, “Happy birthday, E” with a heart emoji.

Those matching snaps seemed to be a flat-out giveaway indicating that they were a romantic twosome.

Another Instagram post also seemed to be an indirect boyfriend reveal when Clarke gave McDowell a photo credit on a pic of her in an Instagram post in December 2018.

Whatever the nature of their relationship was, however, it did not last long. McDowell unfollowed Clarke on IG by March 2019. A few months later, he was courting Lily Collins. They got married on September 4, 2021.

No, Emilia Clarke And Jason Momoa Have Never Dated

The talk about Clarke’s actual boyfriends has gone on for a while, but there have also been rumors about people she has not dated. Jason Momoa is one of them.

Momoa, who was on Game of Thrones as Khal Drago, created red-hot sparks with Clarke, his on-screen spouse. She said their first real-life meeting was kind of unforgettable in a comical way.

It took place in a hotel lobby in Belfast, as she shared with Rolling Stone. “I walked in,” Clarke recalled, “and from the other side of this enormous lobby I hear [someone yell] ‘Wifey!’ And this huge Hawaiian man comes bounding over to me and genuinely gets me in a rugby tackle to the floor.”

However, Clarke’s and Momoa’s relationship is good-natured, sweet, and platonic. He was evidently Clarke’s buddy, never her beau. They shared photos and captions of one another on social media. It was all fun and friendship.

Momoa actually was married to Lisa Bonet (formerly of). The Cosby Show, They announced their separation in 2022.

Emilia Clarke, a talented young actress, has a loyal following. These days, she seems to enjoy being with many boyfriends and is lighthearted. We’ll be on the lookout in case she decides to make a special someone her one and only for keeps.