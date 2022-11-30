“How many times do you have to touch the stove?” (Video)

Hosts of “Morning Joe” torched Donald Trump on Monday, after the twice impeached former president attempted to defend his meal with a known White Nationalist at Mar-a-Lago by saying he didn’t actually know who the man was. Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, and Mika Brzezinski criticized the Republican Party at Large, stating that this was exactly why “you keep losing elections.”

Trump dined with Ye (formerly Kanye West), who was facing backlash after posting antisemitic comments to social media. He also had dinner at Trump’s Florida resort, where he met Nick Fuentes. Fuentes is a Holocaust denier. Following the backlash, the twice-impeached former president has placed the blame on Ye, saying he brought Fuentes as his own guest and that Trump himself didn’t know who he was.

It “Morning Joe” hosts couldn’t help but scoff at that, considering that access to a former president is still pretty hard to get.

“Do people just wander in to Mar-a-Lago… with Secret Service there?” Scarborough is questioned. “This isn’t like they walked into an Arby’s. It’s not like Kanye walked into an Arby’s, sat down, there’s Donald Trump. Say ‘Hey Donald, I brought a friend along.’ No. It’s not an Arby’s, it’s a place where it’s very secure, it’s all planned out.”

Scarborough and Brzezinski then honed in on reports that, during that meal, Ye asked Trump to be his own presidential running mate, which led to Trump yelling angrily and insulting Ye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

“It’s great for headlines but, Republicans, this is why you lose elections,” Scarborough stated. Scarborough added: “This is your Republican party, guys, gals. This is why you keep losing elections. I’m trying to help! I’m trying to help. You haven’t listened for six years. I’m trying to help you.”

The hosts made the analogy between Republicans voting for Trump and children who don’t stop hurting themselves despite repeated warnings by parents.

“How many times do you have to put your hand on the stove before you realize Donald Trump burns you?” He said it incredulously.

The entire segment can be viewed at “Morning Joe” See the video.