Fans go wild as Beyoncé rides ‘glass’Album cover of Horse in the Racy Renaissance

In June, Beyoncé announced her first new album in six years, Renaissance, and fans couldn’t contain their excitement.

The 16-track album will be available on July 29th.

Queen B just dropped the first single from the album, an epic dance track called Break My Soul, and now she’s revealed the artwork too.

As expected, it’s absolutely stunning and everyone is totally obsessed…

Beyoncé rides ‘glass’Horse on the album cover

Beyoncé took to Instagram on Thursday (June 30th) to show fans the album artwork, which features the singer riding a horse in a raunchy silver underwear set.

As her long, blonde hair falls down her naked body, the bronzed goddess sits proudly on top of the holographic, see-through horse.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving,”She wrote.

The PartitionThe singer stated that she was trying to create a musical. “safe place”Without “judgment, perfectionism and overthinking”.

“A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are,”She said.

It pays tribute to a well-known Renaissance painting

At the time of writing this, Beyoncé hasn’t revealed her inspiration behind the cover, but fans are convinced that it pays homage to a famous Renaissance painting called Lady Godiva.

The painting was created by John Collier, an English artist. It depicts Lady Godiva, an Anglo-Saxon noblewoman riding a horse naked.

It depicts her well-known protest ride through Coventry, England, and is currently on display at Coventry’s Herbert Art Gallery and Museum in England.

Beyoncé has ridden horses in many photos and videos in the past and fans also think it is also a subtle link to her Texas heritage.

The artwork is a favorite of many fans.

