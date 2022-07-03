Sigourney Weaver’s Mysterious Avatar2 Character has Finally Been Revealed.

In the first AvatarSigourney Weber portrayed the role of Dr. Grace Augustine, an exobiologist who is also head of Pandora’s Avatar Program. James Cameron announced, just a few decades after the release of the film that it would be released again. AlienAs a new character, actress would return to the series. We’ve spent almost a decade wondering how Weaver would fit into the Avatar 2photo, but this mystery has been finally solved as her role in officially-titled The Way of Water: AvatarIt has been revealed.

Sigourney Weaver was a popular guess that she would be returning for the fourth time. The Way of Water: Avatar to play the personification of the Tree of Souls, which Grace was brought to in the first movie in a failed attempt to transfer her soul to her Avatar body, in reality, she’s playing a Na’vi named Kiri, who’s the adopted teenaged daughter of Sam Worthington’s Jake Sully and Zoe Saldaña’s Neytiri. Below is a clear image of this character:

This is quite a twist! Incidentally, although we’re only just now learning that Sigourney Weaver is playing Kiri, this isn’t the first time we’re seeing this character. About a third way into the movie, you can spot her briefly. The Way of Water: Avatar trailer swimming underwater. You can see it!

Take a look at Kiri’s full image at Empire, you’ll see the young Na’vi watching a video recording of Dr. Grace Augustine. In other words, it’s Sigourney Weaver watching Sigourney Weaver… that’s trippy. Concerning playing a teenage character. The Way of Water: Avatar, Weaver, who’s currently 72, told the publication it was a chance to bring out her inner child, saying:

I believe we all remember what we felt as teenagers. I know that I do. I was 5’ 10” or 5’ 11” when I was 11. Kiri felt awkward and I was certain of that. She’s searching for who she is. Jim challenged me to this challenge.

James Cameron acknowledged this as a fact. “big”Acting challenge, having “a 60-something actor playing a character [decades younger than] her actual biological age.”Sigourney Weaver was up for the challenge and ended up working with a group teenage girls to channel their youthful energy. The filmmaker continued:

Sigourney is now a lot younger. She looked younger, had more energy and never stepped out of Kiri during our entire capture period. She had a smile on her face, lightness in her steps and a fun spirit.

Given that Sigourney Weber is also confirmed to be in Avatar 3Fans can be assured that Kiri will make the trip to Australia. The Way of Water: Avatar alive… unless, of course, she’s appearing as yet another character in the threequel, in which case there’s another mystery we have to wrack our brains about. In any case, Kiri’s siblings include Jamie Flatters’ Neteyam, Britain Dalton’s Lo’ak and Jack Champion’s Javier “Spider”Socorro, who is the last of these actors, is a human born on Pandora who was rescued by Jake (and Neytiri)). Let’s also not forget Weaver isn’t the only actor from the first Avatar movie who’s back for the sequel despite their character dying. In Stephen Lang’s case though, he’ll be reprising Miles Quaritch, with the main antagonist somehow having been resurrected, though Lang’s performance now involves motion capture.

The Way of Water: AvatarThis is one of many 2022 movie releases that you can look forward to. It opens in theaters December 16. Avatar 3The sequels will be released on December 20, 2024.