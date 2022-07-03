Dating gossip claims that Tom Cruise was dumped twice by Hayley Atwell

It is Tom CruiseDo you struggle to get back into the dating scene again? According to one tabloid, Maverick: Top Gun Star has struck out with Hayley AtwellYet again. Here’s what we know.

Tom Cruise ‘Shot Down Again’Hayley Atwell

The following is the National EnquirerTom Cruise is not lucky in love. He fell for the action star. Mission: Impossible 7 co-star Hayley Atwell last fall, but sources say a recent reunion had the actor’s hopes up once again. But in a familiar turn of events, Atwell apparently rejected Cruise’s advances after struggling with the media attention that follows the A-lister.

“What was working behind closed doors didn’t work out so well when it was made public, and the fanfare around them as a couple exploded again,”A rat whispers. “Unfortunately, it hasn’t worked out. They have now decided they are better as friends.” But the article ends on a hopeful note, insisting that Cruise’s feelings for Atwell were “genuine.”

Was Hayley Atwell a Dump for Tom Cruise?

The entire story revolves around a simple point: Tom Cruise (probably) never had a relationship with Hayley Atwell. Yes, there were a few intimate photos and a shared appearance at Wimbledon last summer that raised eyebrows. However, there was never enough evidence to prove they were more than close friends.

This notion was doubly proven when reports of the co-stars’ alleged relationship completely disappeared once they finished filming Mission: Impossible 7. Of course, it’s no surprise that the tabloids got excited once again when Atwell showed up to Cruise’s Maverick: Top Gun premiere in London. But you also know who showed up in London. Prince William, Kate Middleton and Olympic snowboarder Shaun White.

It was a huge party that drew celebrities from across the globe—no association with the cast or crew was needed. If we’re still assuming Atwell and Cruise are simply good friends, it isn’t really strange that he’d extend her an invite as well.

The Tabloid on Tom Cruise

The answer is obvious. National Enquirer is the last outlet we’d trust anywhere the Risky Business Star is concerned. In a report earlier this year, the outlet claimed that Lady Gaga rejected Cruise. After Gaga’s divorce, Cruise was reported by the tabloid as wanting Atwell back. In a bizarre twist, Cruise claimed that he had finally settled with Atwell. “feud”Brad Pitt Evidently, the Inquire isn’t really in the loop when it comes to Cruise’s personal life.

