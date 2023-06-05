Experts share their tips on how to pack your luggage so you don’t have to pay for the hold.

A travel expert has shared their top packing tips to prevent luggage from being checked in the hold.

One way to save money on holidays is by not paying for your checked baggage. But becoming a minimalist packer may be difficult.

3 Stock image: A travel expert reveals their packing tip to avoid having your luggage checked into the hold. Credit: Getty

3 Travel expert recommends compression packing cubes Credit: Getty

Sarah James, a travel writer and author of several books on the subject has shared her one method for packing in order to meet strict requirements regarding carry-on luggage.

The article is Conde Nast TravellerShe wrote, “I’ll explain how to pack only carry-on luggage with two words: packing cubicles.

“The magic trick of this product becomes all the more magical when you add a third word: compression packing cubes.”

These packing cubes will help to create extra space inside your suitcase by taking up less room.

Some compression cubes use a vacuum cleaner to remove the air, but many of them now have external zippers which allow you to pack the cubes up before they are flattened.

You can pack a lot more than you think in your suitcase.

We’ve looked around and found some for as little as £16.99 on Amazon for three, working out to £5.60 per cube.

To maximise luggage space, you need to be able to do more than just stuff things into a cubicle and hope for the best.

Sarah also recommended that outfits be packed together to make it easier for you to choose more versatile clothing.

She suggested that you can use the cubes to organize items such as charging cables, shoes, and even clothes.

You can also save suitcase space by wearing heavier clothing like jackets and jackets or bulky shoes.

Jennifer Weatherhead, on the other hand, hasn’t checked a bag in more than 10 years.

The travel expert revealed recently her best tips on how to travel with only hand luggage.

She revealedCTV: “I think once you go carry-on, you’re not going to be able to go back.

“You’ll just feel so much better about having all of your stuff with you.

You’ll get better at it the more often you practice.

Jennifer shared the same sentiments as Sarah and advised that holidaymakers should not pack more than one pair of shoes.

Nevertheless, since only 100ml of each item is allowed, you should only bring the things that are absolutely necessary.

The advice is to go through everything you’re thinking of taking and ditch the stuff you don’t use every day – what’s left should fit into a small toiletry bag.

As well as shoes, toiletries, and cosmetics are things that people tend to overpack.

The tourist also advised tourists to find out if the accommodation they were staying in offered laundry services, had washing machines, or if it was located near laundries.

By packing clothes that can be easily washed and dried, they can be worn more than other items.

Brits are more relaxed about packing than Americans, a recent study has revealed.

And these TikTok hacks could help you make packing even easier.