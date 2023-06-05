Joel Klein and Jeffrey Epstein, Former NYC Public Schools Heads’ names appear on schedules multiple times

Digital obtained copies of Epstein’s schedule as a registered sexual offender. The documents indicate that Epstein may have been in contact with the former New York City Public School System’s chancellor multiple times.

Epstein set up three meetings in 2013 with Joel Klein, five years after he was convicted of soliciting sexual favors from a minor.

Epstein’s assistant Lesley Groff sent him a daily schedule listing a meeting that could take place with Klein at 4 pm on Friday, September 6, 2013. A couple of weeks later there was a possibility for a meal with Klein and Ehud Bbarak (former Israeli Prime Minister) on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2013.

Klein appears on Epstein’s schedule of “Dinner Birthday Party For Woody Allen”, dated Dec. 5, 2013, which Digital acquired after filing a F.O.I.A. request.

Digital reached out multiple times to Klein’s representative, but the rep did not reply to our requests for comments.

Barak, who admitted spending time Epstein after his mysterious suicide, said in a public statement: “Like so many Americans of good character, in retrospect I would not have wanted to be in contact with Epstein.” The moment the truth was revealed, all contact with Epstein was broken.

Epstein’s meeting with Klein – who had been rumored as a candidate for Secretary of Education under the former president Barack Obama — was to occur two years following Klein’s resignation from News Corp. in 2011. Klein left his post as chancellor after taking an executive vice presidency position. He is currently the Senior Advisor to Oscar Health’s CEO.

Klein began his career as a White House deputy attorney and, later, assistant attorney general for former President Bill Clinton.

In August 2002, the former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg named Klein as chancellor of New York City Department of Education. It is America’s largest school system, with more than 1 million students in over 1,600 public schools.

Dutzende of women claim that Epstein and his associates recruited them at schools in Florida or New York. These victims do not claim to have been recruited at a New York City public school during Klein’s time there. Klein was never accused of wrongdoing.

Jennifer Araoz said in a 2018 complaint filed against Epstein’s estate that she was lured to his Upper East Side mansion a 9 East 71st Street by a female ‘recruiter’ whom she met outside her public high school in Manhattan.

This complaint was dismissed when Araoz got a payment from Epstein’s victims compensation fund, which was set up after Epstein died.

In Florida, dozens of victims were recruited at public high schools according to a 2006 probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Epstein that ultimately resulted in his infamous non-prosecution agreement.