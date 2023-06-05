Sky’s customers get another gift – bookworms are sure to love it

SKY launched another offer to its customers – and this one is for book lovers.

A free audiobook is included in your subscription.

2 Tina Turner’s My Love Story Autobiography up for grabs Credit: Getty

There are only a few people who can get this offer, so act quickly before the stock is gone.

You can choose between two different titles.

Someone Else’s Shoes, the latest book by Jojo Moyes.

Tina Turner’s My Love Story is also a good choice.

The Sky VIP app section in MySky will allow you to redeem the voucher.

You’ll see the audiobook promotion under the tab “Gifts”.

The first 7480 claimants will receive the offer.

A unique code will be sent to you for redeeming your audiobook in the Google Play Store.

You have until the 23rd of December to redeem your code once you receive it.

Visit us today play.google.com/redeem Enter your code.

It will require a Google Account, but you can then read the document from any device.

The title will appear in Google Books on iOS or Android.

2 SkyVIP section in MySky is a great way to get a VIP experience. Alamy

The best phone and Gadget hacks Are you looking for hacks and tips for your smartphone? You can find hidden features in social media applications. Want to know how you can find hidden features within social media apps?

We will pay you for your articles! Do you have a story for Central Recorder Online Tech & Science team?