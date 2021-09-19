Experts on dangers of encountering hedgehogs on a dog walk – and what you should do

While hedgehogs are adorable little creatures who are generally friendly, they can certainly pose a danger to your dog if you encounter them while on a walk.

Dogs can get excited when they see these tiny mammals. If this happens, it is possible for them to get hurt.

Sometimes dogs jump at hedgehogs out of instinct. The temptation to grab a hedgehog can be overwhelming for some breeds, such as the terriers that once hunted prey.

However, dogs can get serious gum bleeding from the spikes of these hedgehogs if they attempt to grab them in their mouths. Furthermore, hedgehogs can also carry fleas and ticks that can be passed onto canines, TeamDogs reports.







If a dog’s mouth is cut, they could also be at risk of contracting ringworm from the hedgehog, as the open wound is an entry point for the disease.

Grace Johnson, hedgehog officer at Hedgehog Street said: “With their keen sense of smell, dogs often detect hedgehogs before we humans spot them.

“Sadly some dogs can harm or even kill hedgehogs, when instinct tells them to hunt prey.”

Her advice is to steer dogs away from thick undergrowth and long grass on walks, especially at dawn or dusk when hedgehogs are most active.

Grace continued: "Accidents do sadly still happen though, and injuries aren't always visible, so if you think your dog may have harmed a hedgehog, it's best to contact the British Hedgehog Preservation Society for advice on 01584 890 801."





You might consider putting a muzzle on your dog when walking them if you suspect they may be inclined to chase small animals.

Training your dog from a young age to stop this behavior is a great idea. It can also make a big difference in their lives as they age.

Although you may be tempted to give the hedgehog attention, move your dog and yourself away from the situation to ensure everyone’s safety.

It’s not just on dog walks either, you also need to be wary in your own private garden.

Hedgehog Street advises to keep your dogs away and to try and warn the hedgehogs by turning on an outside light a minute or so before letting your dog out.

To ensure safety for your dog and the hedgehog, it may be worthwhile to keep your dog inside.