Jenelle Evans, a beautiful mom, dazzles her followers in a pink bikini.

Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans feels comfortable in her body and it shows. Recently, she took to Instagram Stories to share another bikini photo. This time, she wanted to play a game of, “Where’s Jenelle today?” The reality star has been soaking up the summer.

She’s been spending most of it with her kids. Of course, that didn’t come without its share of controversy. Some fans feel that she’s using her kids for clout, while others are concerned about her drinking. Jenelle prefers to be positive. As TV Shows Ace previously reported, she celebrated her weight loss with some epic bikini photos.

Jenelle Evans drops new bikini photos

On Friday, September 17, Jenelle Evans captivated her 2.8 million followers. She posted two videos of her in a pink bikini. She asked her fans to guess her current location in the caption. Jenelle looked radiant in the video. As she displayed her amazing body, Jenelle smiled. She wore a hot pink bikini top with pink floral print bottoms. Her bottoms barely covered her derriere.

As she smiled at the camera, the former reality star suggested that she pulled at her bikini bottoms. She displayed her cleavage and showed off her taut stomach. Jenelle ensured that the focus was on her body. In the caption, she wrote, “Guess where I am.” It looks like the television personality was soaking up the sun somewhere since she added the sun emoji.

She looked as though she was walking near a river, lake, or woods. Jenelle has been enjoying the outdoors a lot this summer. Jenelle seems to be eager to enjoy the last days of summer. The sexy look she chose was paired with a long, braided hairstyle and lots of makeup. Although she did use a filter, her Instagram Stories still looked great.

Teen Mom alum talks about her weight loss

Earlier this week, Jenelle Evans blew up Instagram with her previous bikini photos. She shared with her followers her healthier lifestyle. The star said she’s cut bread, fast food, and soda from her diet. Her weight loss was also due to her exercise routine. It’s not just the physical benefits that Jenelle’s enjoying. It’s also the mental and emotional benefits she’s been getting from it.

“Feeling great lately. Focusing more on my mental health and body has been more than amazing and very rewarding in my opinion,” Jenelle finished her post.

[Credit: Jenelle Evans/Instagram Stories]

In the photos, she looked relaxed and happy. Jenelle was again enthralled by the peacefulness and tranquility of nature. Jenelle looked like she was going for a swim in a river. Her mental and physical health has been greatly improved by the outdoors.