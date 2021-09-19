Rapper Eazy-E is said to have fathered 11 children with eight various women.

Rap legend, Eazy-E passed away in 1995, leaving behind a handful of kids who remain to carry on his legacy. According to reports, the icon shared his children with eight women who are mostly unknown.
Eric Wright, also known as Eazy-E, was once married. He built a large blended family and pushed his music to greater heights while being married.
His many children show his womanizing escapades. Many believed this led to his 2015 death from AIDS. This claim has been disputed over the years by the artist’s children, some of whom have found fame like their father.
While still unconfirmed, several outlets have reported that Eazy-E welcomed eleven children in his lifetime, from eight different women. He was able to achieve fame, wealth, and family success before turning thirty.
WHO WERE EAZE-E’S BABY MAMAS?!
Eazy-E has a brood that includes children who have reached adulthood and are all thriving in the careers they choose. Despite having different moms, the kids share something in commonꟷ their determination to uphold their dad’s legacy.
Notably, the late icon is father to famous names like Lil Eazy-E, Erin Wright, Baby Eazy-E (E3), remarkable, Daijah Wright, and Marquise Wright. He is also the father to Elijah Wright and Raven Wright, Dominick Wright, and Erica Wright.
Not much is known about the late rapper’s numerous baby mamas, save for occasional features in their kid’s social media pages.
ERIN’S MOM
Eazy-E’s daughter, Erin Wright, who legally changed her name to Ebie Wright, was only four when her dad passed away, leaving her in the care of her mom, Tracy Jarnagin.
While remembering her dad on father’s day, Ebie thanked him for leaving her in the hands of the greatest person ever. She gushed about her mom, praising her for completely filling both shoes in her dad’s absence.
Ebie added a photo of her parents, looking happy as she was being held as a baby by them. According to her social media profiles, Jernagin loves dogs, is a chef and designer with interests in TV, Fashion and music. She was a music manager.
LIL EAZY-E’S MOM
Artist Lil Eazy-E is Eazy-E’s oldest child, born in 1984. The rap icon was determined to be the best father to him, even though his parents divorced right after he was born.
According to Lil Eazy-E, his mom was the rapper’s first crush, first love, and first woman. Even after their split, and his mom’s marriage to someone else, their love still blossomed.
While celebrating his mom’s 55th birthday in June, the artist recalled how his mom once asked him to ask his dad if he still loved her. While spending the weekend with his mom, he asked Eazy-E to marry him. The rapper answered in the affirmative.
The birthday tribute was accompanied by a photo of Lil Eazy-E’s mother, looking young and beautiful, as she posed in a pink knitted gown.
REEMARKABLE’S MOM
Eazy-E’s daughter, ReeMarkable, who has gained success in the music scene has also posted about her mom on occasions. In May, the East Atlanta native shared photos of her mom in honor of Mother’s Day.
Some of them showed the musician’s mom, @iamdejavu_, carrying her as a baby, while others showed the two women, looking identical as they posed together in their adulthood.
In the caption, the singer spoke highly of her mom, calling her “the original pretty gangsta”. She also said that her mom taught and encouraged her to hustle without being too sweet. Remarkable (Cherrin Wight) was the strong woman that she became because of her upbringing.
ERICA’S MOM
On Mother’s Day, Erica Wright celebrated her mom, by sharing a stunning photo of the woman, flanked by her kids. She accompanied the photo with a heartfelt tribute, which read:
“We take care of ourselves, but we fasho make sure our mothers are happy!!! #HappyMothersDay ‘You can live your life but you only get one mother.”
In another post, Erica shared a throwback photo of her mom and some relatives posing at a funeral. She described her mom as a beautiful woman.
TOMICA WOODS
Tomica Woods was Eazy-E’s only wife, with whom he shares two children, Dominick and Daijah. The pair tied the knot in September 1995, twelve days before the rapper passed away from AIDS-related complications.
Woods was six months pregnant with Daijah shortly after the rapper’s passing. Surprisingly, neither of his children tested positive to HIV, the AIDS-causative virus that he died from.
Following the rap icon’s demise, Woods expressed sadness over the turn of events, especially as his numerous lovers and business associates haggled for control over his empire.
The 26-year-old widow said the experience was horrendous and that Wright’s friends never knew him.
Woods stated that there was more to Wright’s life than his fortune. This is contrary to what some believed. Woods eventually inherited her husband’s Ruthless Records, which led to many lawsuits that went on for years.
KLEIN’S CLAIMS
Among the numerous people who contested Wood’s claim to Eazy-E’s empire was his employee, Mike Klein. Klein claimed that the rapper was under heavy medication in his final days. This forced him to hand over his empire to Woods.
Klein claimed that the rapper was also on heavy medication when he signed the marriage certificate. Klein thought he held a claim on half of the firm. The rapper handed it over to Klein in 1992. The claims were quickly denied by Ronald Sweeney, Woods’ attorney and Eazy-E’s lawyer.