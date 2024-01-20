Exclusive: Man Utd star Andre Onana’s shocking advice before shambolic Afcon moment revealed

“Andre Onana Offers Hilarious Advice During Shambolic AFCON Free Kick – What Happened Next Will Shock You”

Andre Onana of Cameroon was seen advising his teammate moments before a disastrous Afcon free kick. Onana, the Manchester United keeper, took the trouble to dash into the opposing half in the 65th minute of their match against Senegal, and share some words of wisdom with Georges-Kevin N’Koudou.

The Shambolic Free Kick and Onana’s Involvement

N’Koudou’s delivery from deep in the Senegalese half turned out to be a disaster, with the floated ball failing to find a teammate and ending up out of play. This prompted some quick commentary from Afcon watchers, with some expressing disbelief and ridicule: “What advice could Onana possibly have had???” remarked one viewer with a series of laughing emojis, while another said: “Onana’s advice still no work.” These comments give us a glimpse of the impact of the unfortunate free kick and Onana’s participation in it.

What’s Next for Cameroon?

Despite solid performances from N’Koudou and Onana, Cameroon is in danger of being eliminated from the tournament as they are winless in their first two matches and currently sit in third place in Group D. A victory over Gambia in their upcoming match and a favorable result in the Senegal vs. Guinea game would be crucial for their chances of securing a spot in the last-16 and staying in the tournament. Otherwise, there’s a possibility that Onana could return to action for Manchester United’s FA Cup fourth-round clash with Newport County next Sunday.

In the end, it’s clear that N’Koudou’s ill-fated free kick and Onana’s involvement have left Cameroon facing an uphill battle in the tournament. Can they turn things around and secure a place in the next round? We’ll have to wait and see. Stay tuned for more updates.