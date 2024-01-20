Discover the Top Location of the 2024 Love Island Villa – Uncover the Hottest Destination!

Uncover the Hidden Truth About the Love Island 2024 Villa

Much to the delight of fans, the popular dating series Love Island is back on the box. The show features a number of sexy singletons who jet off to a luxury location in a bid to find love. But where is the Love Island 2024 villa located and can you stay there? Here’s everything you need to know.

The Location of the Love Island 2024 Villa

In 2024, Love Island returned to screens – but there’s a twist. This series is an All-Star affair, with a number of familiar faces returning to the show to find romance once more. The popular dating show follows a similar format as the original ITV2 series, which means the name of the game is to stay coupled up and meet your perfect partner. For the 2024 series, Love Island has rolled out the red carpet for its All Star sexy singletons by giving its luxury South African villa a stunning Miami makeover. It is the same villa that was used in the 2023 winter series, but looks slightly different due to the refurbishment. Love Island All Stars is taking place in Franschhoek, Western Cape. The lavish villa, which is located in the gorgeous Cape Winelands District Municipality, is eco friendly with 266 solar panels. It boasts a decadent bedroom, a refreshed hideaway, a lounge area, a terrace, upgraded bathrooms, and of course the famous fire pit. There are plenty of things for guests to keep themselves occupied with, including a 400m running track, rugby and football field and Olympic size swimming pool. As well as this, an air system has been installed after last year’s series saw Islanders complain about chilly nights.

The Availability of the Love Island Villa

If you’re looking to live like luxury at the Love Island villa, the good news is, it is available to rent – however, it doesn’t come cheap. The stunning villa was previously rented out to Love Island producers for £7k a day.

The Location of the Old Love Island Villa

Since the introduction of summer and winter installments of Love Island, the series has become associated with two main locations – Majorca and South Africa. Aside from the villa used during the current edition of the series, the original Love Island villa was located in the idyllic village of Santanyi, Majorca. Those who tuned in to the 2020 installment of the show would have also become familiar with Midden Cottage – a villa located in the Constantia suburb of Cape Town.

When to Catch Love Island on ITV2

Luckily for fans, Love Island has returned to screens with the latest series well under way. The spin-off Love Island: All Stars launched on Monday 15 January at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX and STV with Maya Jama as the host. The show continues on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm for the remainder of the series, with viewers also able to catch up on the latest Love Island action over on ITVX.