Elisabeth Moss’ Father, Ron Moss, Passes Away at 79 After Battling Infection

Elisabeth Moss’ father, Ron Moss, has passed away at the age of 79 after a brief struggle with an infection. His grandson, Max, announced his death. Ron passed away in Clearwater, Florida, on Thursday night, surrounded by his loved ones.

Remembering Ron Moss

A Lifetime of Accomplishments

Ron was an accomplished trombone player who performed professionally for most of his life. He was also rumored to have played with the father of the Scientology church’s leader, David Miscavige. Ron was also said to have managed well-known performers such as Isaac Hayes and Chick Corea, who is reportedly Elisabeth’s godfather.

Elisabeth’s Memories

Elisabeth Moss has fond memories of tagging along with her father on his musical excursions. She recalled that he was always on tour with clients, and she grew up surrounded by musicians and instruments. Her relationship with her father at the time of his death is unclear, as she has not spoken to the media about Ron’s passing.

Scientology Connection

Apart from his musical career, Ron, who was born and raised in Birmingham, England, also had a special relationship with the father of David Miscavige, the leader of the Scientology church. Ron and his ex-wife Linda raised Elisabeth and her brother Derek in the United States, specifically in Los Angeles. Elisabeth has previously come to the defense of Scientology, emphasizing that it is a misunderstood religion and is open to welcoming in those who are interested in learning more about it.