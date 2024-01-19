How a virtual AI model named Lexi Love is making up to $360,000 a year

A VIRTUAL girlfriend is making hundreds of thousands of dollars a year from lonely men. The AI model is called Lexi Love and she was created by a company called Foxy AI.

The Rise of Lexi Love: How She Became a Lucrative Virtual Girlfriend

Despite not being human, Lexi is said to form a “strong, emotional connection with admirers”. Her convincing AI images portray her with blonde hair, blue eyes, and a very toned body. She can send texts, voice messages, and even photos on request.

Lexi Love: A Virtual Model Making Huge Profits

Foxy AI recently revealed how the Lexi Love chatbot can make $30,000 a month. That’s a staggering $360,000 a year, generated by thousands of fans. The virtual model works around the clock and is available at all hours to chat with paying admirers. She even speaks over 30 languages so connects with admirers all over the world.

CEO Sam Emara on Lexi Love’s Success

Sam Emara, CEO of Foxy AI, said: “Lexi is breaking barriers and changing the way we interact with AI.” With her growing popularity, Lexi has become a lucrative source of income, currently earning around $30,000 per month from her interactions on the website. This is a testament to her ability to deeply connect with people and provide them with a fulfilling human-like experience, despite being an AI.

The Convincing Nature of AI and the Dangers It Poses

Lexi is so good at chatting with her fans that some men are said to be convinced she’s real. A Foxy AI spokesperson revealed that admirers have contacted the company and begged to meet her. The model is just one example of how convincing AI is becoming at creating fake human images and corresponding like a real person.

Richard De Vere, the Head of Social Engineering at tech solutions firm Ultima, previously spoke to The U.S. Sun about the increasing dangers posed by AI romance bots. He told us: “Scammers using AI have the potential to automate a lot of their mundane work, thereby increasing the time that they can focus on exploiting vulnerabilities in their targets.” AIs are quite happy to talk about the weather, learn about your family, and tell you about how their day went. The new generation of AIs are almost indistinguishable from humans, at least when communicating by email and messaging applications.”

Conclusion: Lexi Love as an Example of the Escalating Convincing Nature of AI

Lexi’s ability to connect with admirers on such a deep emotional level has made her an unprecedented success, both financially and socially. It’s a testament to the ever-increasing sophistication of AI models and a harbinger of the potential dangers and opportunities that come with it.