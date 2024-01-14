Exclusive: American Pickers’ Danielle Colby’s New Solo Project Soars Past Show’s Premiere Ratings

American Pickers’ Danielle Colby Promotes New Project Amid Show’s Ratings Struggle

Danielle, 48, took to Instagram on Saturday and promoted tonight’s burlesque performance as part of the Tropical Sinferno Tour in Rincon, Puerto Rico.

Performance in Rincon, Puerto Rico
In her sultry Instagram image, the History Channel star stripped down on the beach and posed on a bed of red and yellow flowers.

Ratings Tumble
The antique expert recently returned to the show for the Season 25 premiere with sibling co-hosts Mike Wolfe, 59, and Robbie Wolfe, 62, and co-star Jersey Jon, 60. However, the ratings have dipped to a nearly all-time low, raising questions about the show’s future.

Her Brood
On a personal note, the TV star is engaged to fiancé Jeremy Scheuch and shares a son, Miles, with her ex-husband Chad Cushman. Her daughter, Memphis, 21, is also a part of her close-knit family.

Conclusion
Danielle’s latest project comes at a time when her show is struggling to attract new viewers, and it will be interesting to see how she balances her personal and professional life in the upcoming months.

