Unlock Secret Hotel Upgrades and Freebies with These Easy Tips

How to Score a Hotel Room Upgrade with These Insider Tips

Want to score a hotel room upgrade or a few extra freebies? If you’re tired of staring at the same old generic hotel room, there are some expert tricks you can use to sweet talk your way into getting a better room.

Leverage Your Special Occasion for an Upgrade

According to Judson Corrie, who serves as the assistant director of guest experience and concierge service at the Waldorf Astoria Chicago, there are parameters hotels consider before making room upgrades a reality. While loyalty program memberships and corporate partner bookings may help, Corrie points out that the human touch still prevails. Mentioning a special occasion like a honeymoon or anniversary can go a long way in convincing hotel staff to upgrade your room.

What to Do if You Don’t Get an Upgrade

Even if you don’t secure an upgrade, there are still ways to make your stay more luxurious. Simply asking nicely might get you some extra perks, such as a bottle of wine in your room. Just remember that being rude or name-dropping won’t work, according to Corrie.

Travel Tips from the Experts

Other travel experts have weighed in to debunk or confirm various hotel and travel myths. Mohini Merchant, vice president of brand and creative at Ace Hotels, advises that it’s not always cheaper to book through a third-party site. Hotels often prefer direct bookings to avoid paying hefty commissions. Negotiating directly with the hotel may yield a better price or a complimentary perk.

When it comes to bedbugs, the myth that hotels are the most susceptible place for them has been debunked. According to Michelle Zwirek, director of sales and marketing at Omni La Costa in Carlsbad, California, bedbugs are not particularly fond of hotels over other densely populated areas. Giancarlo Goeta, the commercial director at two Hilton properties in Tulum, Mexico, also dispels the myth that housekeepers skip daily cleanings to reduce their workload, emphasizing that skipping a daily cleaning actually leads to piling work.