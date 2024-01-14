I Hated Underwear, But Then I Cracked the Code for Going Commando in Light Leggings – Follow My 2 Steps and Nothing Shows!

Title:

TikTok User’s Genius Hack for Going Commando in Leggings

LEGGINGS and underwear lines: what you need to know

LEGGINGS are a comfortable activewear option but they can also cause unwanted underwear lines.

One woman has shared her DIY hack for going commando in the popular pant style.

The DIY Hack for Going Commando in Leggings

In her video, Brittney Horn (@gainsby.brit) demonstrated her go-to fashion trick for working out.

“So you know when you’re wearing light leggings and the underwear lines are showing and you try to put on a liner and the vagina is showing,” she said.

“I literally hate lines so I tried this today for upper body day and oh my God,” Brittney explained.

She showed her audience how she was able to successfully “go commando at the gym”

Brittney’s Fashion Hack: Going Commando at the Gym

The TikToker modeled a pair of light gray leggings as she showed off her tip.

Brittney revealed that she uses a thin panty liner instead of wearing underwear.

“Then you’re going to get a bra, you know how we’re sticking bra pads in underwear? Yeah, the same thing,” she said, referring to a viral fashion trend.

“So you’re going to go ahead and cut a square like such,” Brittney said as she held up a black bra cup.

Seamless Appearance of the DIY Underwear Substitute

After she cut the padding into a small square, she secured it to the bottom of her panty liner.

“Then go ahead and stick it down, put it in your leggings,” Brittney told her viewers.

She then turned to show her audience the seamless appearance of her DIY underwear substitute.

Feedback from Other Users

“It definitely depends on the material of the leggings,” Rania explained to her audience.

“I’m wearing the other active effortless leggings and no underwear lines, nothing showing,” she said.

