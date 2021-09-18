Ex-Premier League star would “eat horse s***” if it was in Cristiano Ronaldo’s diet

It takes a great level of sacrifice to become as good as Cristiano Ronaldo – and one former Premier League ace has joked he would even eat “horse s***” if it was in the star’s diet.

Ronaldo’s long-term success at the top has been partly due to his strict eating habits, which include fresh fruits, vegetables, wholegrains and nuts, as well as yoghurts, quinoa, chicken and quinoa.

His commitment to healthy eating has already begun to show in his Manchester United teammates. Lee Grant, back-up goalkeeper, revealed details of a prematch meal.

So much is Ronaldo admired that ex-Premier League and current Birmingham City star Troy Deeney claims he would even eat horse s*** if he saw the Portuguese chowing down on a pile.









Speaking to The Sun, he said: “According to keeper Lee Grant, all of his Manchester United team-mates refused to eat dessert in the team hotel on the eve of Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut last week.

“Apparently, they saw Ronaldo eating quinoa and avocado and decided to follow his healthy-eating lead and didn’t have their usual pudding.

“That story had the ring of truth about it. I’d have been the same if Ronaldo had walked into my dressing room.

"In fact, if I saw Ronaldo eating horses**t for a pre-match meal, I'd eat horses**t too!"

There’s no suggestion that Ronaldo is tucking into a tasty pile of manure, but his diet is clearly having an affect on his Old Trafford team-mates.

Grant told talkSPORT last week: “To give you one instance of the impact he is having on the group, this was Friday night in the hotel.

"So, as you guys will be aware, you finish your dinner and usually on a Friday night you've got some cheat stuff out. There's apple crumble, custard, or a little bit of brownie and cream.









“One of the lads said to me, ‘What has Cristiano got on his plate?’ Obviously it is the cleanest, most healthy plate you can imagine.”

“I’ll tell you one of his plates – he had several. One of them was quinoa, avocado and a couple of boiled eggs. This guy is in incredible shape.”