What happened on 9/15/21? Who Is @Someone On TikTok?

Popular video-sharing app TikTok is home to a conglomerate of things. Although the app is most well-known for its dancing videos and lip-syncing, it also has a wide range of niches.
The conspiracy theories and spooky videos especially have thrived on TikTok, with various trends like “you do not recognize the bodies in the water” taking off.
Recently, users have begun to question who is behind the account @someone, which has no name or profile picture attached, despite having a large following. Is this the person you are looking for? What does the date on their bio indicate?
Is @someone on TikTok the real person?
One mysterious account on TikTok caught the attention many users. The account is known only by its name @someone. The account currently has 9.3 million followers, 10 million likes and is private.
Many TikTok users were confused by the fact that @Someone was once a verified user. However, the checkmark on the account has been removed. Many believe the account belonged to a celebrity or creator, since that is the only way to verify.
TikTok’s verification guidelines state that they only grant accounts to people who are true to their claims.
“TikTok’s verified badge is an easy way for notable figures to let users know they’re seeing authentic content, and it helps to build trust among high profile accounts and their followers,” According to the official site, “For celebrities, non-profits, or official brand pages, this badge builds an important layer of clarity with the TikTok community.”
The company reserves the right to remove the checkmark at any time, and it appears since whoever the user was is no longer using the account with their name and likeness, their verified badge has been removed.
There is no way to know for certain who the account belongs.
What happened on September 15, 2021?
One of the big allures of this mysterious person’s account is that the bio only reads “9/15/21.” Many TikTok users have claimed this mysterious profile has made comments on other videos, saying that was the day the internet would crash, allegedly due to a solar flare.
Sept. 15 has come and gone, and the internet has not crashed – nor did TikTok crash during that time.
Others suggested that the account belonged to a hacker company, and that any person who followed @someone_on TikTok would have had their phones hacked.
Although there is no evidence supporting this theory, it does not appear to have had an impact on the account’s followers. It currently has more than nine million followers and continues growing.
It’s not known what made this account believe it, or if they have more information about the date mentioned in their bio. There are currently no indications that this date might be related to anything else.