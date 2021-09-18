What happened on 9/15/21? Who Is @Someone On TikTok?

The conspiracy theories and spooky videos especially have thrived on TikTok, with various trends like “you do not recognize the bodies in the water” taking off.

Popular video-sharing app TikTok is home to a conglomerate of things. Although the app is most well-known for its dancing videos and lip-syncing, it also has a wide range of niches.

Recently, users have begun to question who is behind the account @someone , which has no name or profile picture attached, despite having a large following. Is this the person you are looking for? What does the date on their bio indicate?

Is @someone on TikTok the real person?

One mysterious account on TikTok caught the attention many users. The account is known only by its name @someone. The account currently has 9.3 million followers, 10 million likes and is private. Many TikTok users were confused by the fact that @Someone was once a verified user. However, the checkmark on the account has been removed. Many believe the account belonged to a celebrity or creator, since that is the only way to verify.

TikTok’s verification guidelines state that they only grant accounts to people who are true to their claims. “TikTok’s verified badge is an easy way for notable figures to let users know they’re seeing authentic content, and it helps to build trust among high profile accounts and their followers,” According to the official site, “For celebrities, non-profits, or official brand pages, this badge builds an important layer of clarity with the TikTok community.”