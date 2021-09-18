Jeremy Clarkson ‘worried’ about Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper’s future

Jeremy Clarkson has admitted he’s worried for his Clarkson’s Farm co-star Kaleb Cooper’s future in farming, after finding fame on Amazon Prime.

Clarkson, 61, has been sharing his experiences running Diddly Squat Farm with his fans on his show. It was renewed for a second series recently.

He is worried that the government and wealthy city traders will make it difficult for people like Kaleb to get into the industry.

The 21-year old has been a hit with viewers and is now being hounded for selfies while out grocery shopping.

However Jeremy is fearful for the lad's future, saying: "Kaleb's fantastic, but it worries me how he'll ever be able to afford his own farm."







He added to the Sun: “He’s up against hedge fund managers now who don’t necessarily want to farm it.”

Jeremy bought the 1,000-acre area of land near Chadlington in Oxfordshire in 2008, but he only started farming it two years ago when the original farmer retired.

Clarkson's Farm was launched on Amazon Prime in June 2021 and received a lot of attention from viewers. It was renewed for a second season less than a month later.









The farm on his land, which was called Curdle Hill Farm, was mainly used to grow barley, rapeseed and what by a local villager, Howard.

Because it was not very productive, Jeremy renamed the farm Diddly Squat Farm.

Eight episodes were featured in the first season. Each episode covered different aspects of farming such as sheep, tractors and how to set up a farm shop.

The show also features Jeremy and Kaleb as well as other experts in farming.







Gerald Cooper – no relation to Kaleb – is a master of dry stone walls, which make up the 40 miles of boundaries of the farm.

The 72-year old has a West Country accent that often confuses Jeremy.

Kevin Harrison, a sheep farmer comes to Jeremy’s aid and Ellen Helliwell, a Grand Tour host brings Ellen Helliwell along to take care of the sheep.

Jeremy even brought Lisa Hogan, his girlfriend, to assist him in the farm shop.

There’s also Charlie “Cheerful Charlie” Ireland, who advises Jezza on farm management.

Charlie is an expert on agriculture, government regulations, and the financial consequences.

Charlie often deals Jeremy with bad news, but does it in such a positive way that he has been likened to a “parish vicar”.

Clarkson’s Farm is available to stream on Amazon Prime

