Everything MISSING from iPhone 13 launch as Apple fans mourn ‘lost gadgets’

APPLE’S big September event has come and gone – but not everything gadget fans wished for appeared.

The special event didn’t reveal many of the rumoured products.

1 Apple announced the iPhone 13, but didn’t introduce updates for the MacBook Pro (left) or AirPods (right) Credit: Apple

There was plenty to enjoy with the iPhone 13, a new iPad and 2021 iPad Mini, and the Apple Watch 7.

A few of the gadgets that had been rumored for the big day weren’t revealed.

Thankfully, Apple has previously held extra events in October or November – so there’s still hope.

Here’s what was “missing” from Apple’s September showcase, according to some gadget fans.

Apple AirPods 3

One of the biggest rumours was that a new pair of Apple AirPods was on the way.

The new AirPods 3 would be a redesigned version of the entry-level AirPods with a new design.

Apple is expected to release a new design, similar in style to the smaller (but more expensive) AirPods Pro.

The AirPods Pro would still offer noise cancellation, so they will be priced lower.

New MacBook Pro

We’re also expecting new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models this year.

An edge-to-edge display would allow for these large screen sizes.

And they’d be running on Apple’s exceptional custom-built M1 chip – or maybe a souped-up version called the M1X.

These laptops could also have an SD card slot. This feature was previously removed from MacBook Pro models.

Apple AR/VR headset

Apple has shown an interest in augmented reality – and to a lesser extent virtual reality – for years.

Apple may be working on glasses, goggles or headsets that make use of this technology.

It seems increasingly likely that something similar could be released in 2022 and 2023.

Unfortunately, this product camera was not mentioned at the September event.

Apple Watch 7 release date

In the run-up to the September event, there were rumours that the Apple Watch 7 would be delayed.

However, it was revealed without a release date.

The iPhone 13 won’t go on sale alongside the Apple Watch 7 when it goes on sale Friday, September 24.

Instead, we see a vague autumn window.

This means that the watch should still be available for Christmas, though we don’t know when.

