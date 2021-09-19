Atalanta’s Merih Demiral suffers vile cut to face as blood pours down shirt

Merih Demiral received a horrific gash to the face during Atalanta’s Serie A encounter with Salernitana.

The former Juventus defender was seen with a bloodied up after being involved in a clash with Milan Đurić.

Although the Bosnian was given a yellow card, Bergamo felt that the severity of the injury meant that the veteran defender should be punished further.

Demiral transferred from Turin to the northern clubs this summer on a loan, with the option to purchase.

Domestically, the side has only won once – their game with Salernitana permitting – while they have struggled for goals, something that’s not typically in the repertoire of Gian Gasperini’s men.

The boss said pre-match: “Three games in seven days are a good test for us. We’ll play in an environment which I know very well, it will be a tough game and we only think about ourselves, not about the table.

“I’ve already told my players that we need to be focused. Salernitana have lost a few games, so they will give something more. Perhaps, they’ll change something. We need to be able to adapt to them.

“Franck Ribery is a great champion, everybody knows him. We’ll have to pay attention, I think he will play as a striker or as an attacking midfielder.”

Atalanta face a tough test by the way of Sassuolo in their next league fixture, while champions Inter Milan come soon after.