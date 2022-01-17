How Denzel Washington Helped Michael B. Jordan Direct Creed III

Michael B. Jordan makes his directorial debut by stepping into the ring as well as behind the camera later in the year. “Creed III,” and he’s gotten some much-needed guidance about the latter from a legend who has mastered both: Denzel Washington.

Interview with AP EntertainmentJordan spoke out about how he was able to get help from Washington, while working with Washington. “A Journal for Jordan,”In which “Creed”Star portrays an Army sergeant writing a journal for his infant child in Iraq while on deployment. The film is Washington’s fourth as a director, having made his directorial debut with “Antwone Fisher”In 2002, and also helming “The Great Debaters”Oscar-winning “Fences.”

Jordan shared this observation while working on “Journal”Last year, he mentioned to Washington that he was also in the pre-production phase. “Creed III,”Washington explained to Washington the importance of storyboarding before beginning the shooting process. Washington called Jordan, a storyboard artist with whom he had previously worked, and asked him to call him. “Creed III.”

“He literally called up a friend of his who’s a storyboard artist, and dialed him up right there pitched him, me in the project and put me on the phone. I talked to him and that’s how I got one of my storyboard artists. Right there on the spot at rehearsal,”Jordan was remembered with a smile.

Jordan, stunned, sat down at the phone and mumbled into it. “Uh… OK… hey… what’s up, man? What’s goin’ on?”

“That’s D, man. He’s willing to do anything to help. He wants to pass on knowledge and make art a little easier in however he can help,”Jordan stated.

Jordan will make a comeback in “Creed III”With co-stars Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad and newcomer Jonathan Majors. MGM is currently slated for the release of the film this Thanksgiving. Washington is also a favorite to receive the 10th Oscar nomination of Washington’s career and his sixth nomination as an actor for his leading performance in. “The Tragedy of Macbeth,”It was launched this weekend on Apple TV+.