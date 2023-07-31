Love Island: Tyrique swears to Ella hours before the series finale

LOVE Island Fans shared their shock after Tyrique & Ella got into a fiery argument hours before 2023’s final.

The fan favourites screamed and swore at each other inside the Majorca house after Tyrique stormed off – with fans accusing the footballer of gaslighting her.

A viewer commented: “Oh my goshhhh, not all the swearing.”

One tweet read: “Was nearly on Tys’ side when it seemed like he was caring.” But then him saying why didn’t you just say you weren’t in the mood, is such gaslighting. Because that’s all she said to him. “Why Ty?”

A third shared: “Ty gaslighting Ella in 4K…I swear she told you she wasn’t in the mood??”

After the Sports Day Challenge, they got into a big fight and Tyrique was able to tell that Ella had been annoyed.

He confronted her about it and she confirmed his suspicions, and said: “Little things are irritating me today. Anytime I speak on anything it becomes a big thing.”

Tyrique then asked: “What’s your problem?

“We’ve been through this – communication.”

Ella continued: “Sometimes when I say something and, I’ve said this to you before, you shut me down all the time.”