Modern Family’s Aubrey Anderson Emmons Has Nothing to Do With Lily in Real Life

Aubrey Anderson Emmons is not exactly like Lily Tucker Pritchett. The 11-season run on “Modern Family” saw her grow as an actress. But viewers also witnessed her transformation over the years into a completely different character. In Season 2, the character was not as well-known. She was played by Ella Hiller and Jaden Hiller’s toddler twins. But, Aubrey Anderson Emmons took over the role in Season 3. Her bold personality would be the hallmark of her character’s time on “Modern Family.”

Lily was a dazzling collection of funny one-liners, reactions and quips that made it easy to capture her growth. Lily was averse to sharing, especially when her fathers considered adopting another child. She eventually starts to accept the idea and even asks for a cat, even if her brother is not available. In Season 11, Lily, a teenage girl, encourages her parents in having a baby. However, she uses her humor to disarm their fears. Whatever stage she was at in her life, Lily brought entertainment to the series.