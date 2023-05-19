Does Kitty have a gay character in XO Kitty? Sexuality and relationships are explored

In XO Kitty, Kitty Song Covey has several love interests, but is she gay, bisexual or straight?

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead for XO, Kitty*

Following on from the much-loved To All The Boys film trilogy, Netflix is rebooting the franchise in the form of a TV spin-off titled XO, Kitty which explores the adventures of Lara Jean’s younger sister, Kitty Covey, as she moves across the world to South Korea to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, Dae Heon Kim.

XO Kitty fans have been left wondering if Kitty was gay when she begins to feel romantic towards Yuri.

Kitty develops feelings for Yuri

Kitty moved to South Korea in order to be reunited with her long-distance lover. But things get more complicated as soon as she arrives at KISS, the Korean Independent School for Seoul.

She learns from Dae that Yuri has a second girlfriend. Yuri’s a social media sensation who is the attractive daughter of rich parents.

Understandably, the situation causes plenty of tension between Kitty and Dae but eventually, she is able to work out that Dae and Yuri’s relationship is actually fake as Dae is only posing as Yuri’s boyfriend to cover up the fact that she’s gay and is in love with her best friend Juliana, something that her strict parents don’t approve of.

Kitty takes an instant dislike towards Yuri as a result, but that starts to change when they attend a party held by fellow student, Min Ho, as Yuri helps to take care of Kitty after she’s gotten drunk.

Kitty is thrown into a world of turmoil when she starts to fall in love with Yuri. This relationship only gets worse after Kitty and Dae get together again.

What is the sexual orientation of Kitty in XO Kitty

No, Kitty isn’t gay specifically in XO, Kitty and neither is she straight as she is shown to have feelings for both Dae and Yuri.

This could make Kitty either bisexual or pansexual, depending on where she is in the spectrum.

In episode 10, Kitty, who is trying to understand her emotions, calls her dad for emotional support. She questions whether or not she’s bisexual, pansexual, or fluid.

In an effort to reassure his daughter, Dan responds by saying that it “sounds about right for a 17-year-old abroad for her junior year of high school,” before going on to say how proud he is that she’s embarked on such an adventure to learn more about both her late mother and herself.

In XO Kitty, does Kitty ever end up with Yuri?

No, Kitty doesn’t end up with Yuri at the end of XO Kitty Season 1.

In fact, Kitty doesn’t end up with anyone as she is single when episode 10 concludes.

The season ends with Kitty heading back to the US over winter break, unsure if she will be returning for another semester after being expelled for staying in the boys’ dorms.

She is now on her way to the airport, where she meets both her lovers.

Hoping to win her back, Dae makes a typical rom-com dash to the airport but Kitty explains that while they’ll both be each other’s first loves, it’s time for their relationship to end.

Moments later Kitty runs into Yuri, who was waiting for someone at the airport. Kitty initially believes that she’s waiting for her and prepares to admit her feelings to Yuri.

However, it’s revealed that Yuri was waiting for her own love interest, Juliana, as her parents have had a change of heart about her sexuality and just want her to be happy.

Seeing this, Kitty leaves and boards her flight although Yuri, who was seemingly not that pleased to see Juliana, calls her mother, the principal of KISS, in an effort to reverse Kitty’s expulsion, hinting that she could hold some feelings for Kitty after all.

XO Kitty released Thursday, 18 May 2023.

