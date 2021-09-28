Endeavor’s Impact Fellows Hires 17 For Inaugural Class

Endeavor on Tuesday said that it has hired 17 members in its first class of Impact Fellows, its fellowship program created to give young people from underrepresented backgrounds outside major entertainment markets a route to career opportunities in the sports, entertainment and fashion industries.

The first class was hired as part of a two-year program across Endeavor’s WME, 160/90 and IMG brands, and given relocation stipends to work in Los Angeles, Nashville and New York with full-time roles and salaries. They will also be participating in leadership training and programming.

A majority of the fellows had participated in one of Endeavor’s virtual education programs. According to Endeavor, the company plans to expand the program to include student athletes and interns.

The Impact Fellow program was originally announced in February 2020. It aims to offer 42 internship and entry-level positions every year across Endeavor brands.