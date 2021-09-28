Bromine is what? And is it dangerous?

BROMINE was discovered by French chemist Antoine-Jérôme Balard and is an element that can be found on the periodic table.

This chemical is a naturally occurring element and can cause harm to the body. It can also lead to cancer if it is not handled correctly.

2 Bromine is an element on the periodic table Credit: Getty

What is Bromine?

Bromine is also known as Br.

Bromine is the third-lightest of halogens and has an atomic count 35. It emits a red-brown vapor when it is at room temperature.

Bromine is a bleach-like color and dissolves in water.

Bromine was traditionally used as a sedative, but it is rare to find in modern medicine.

Bromine is commonly used today in sanitation and agriculture, as well fire retardants. It can also be used to kill insects.

Why is bromine so dangerous?

Bromine is toxic in its liquid form and can cause tissue damage.

When ingested, organic bromines may cause damage to the liver, kidneys, lungs, and other major organs of the body.

Bromine can also damage the nervous system, thyroid gland and other organs.

Bromine poisoning can cause lung and kidney problems, as well as brain damage. The chemical has also been linked to causing some forms of cancer.

What are the possible ways you could be exposed to bromine

The body can absorb bromine in many different ways.

Bromine can be ingested by humans if it is released into drinking water. Bromine contamination can lead to food poisoning.

Bromine can be inhaled through the lungs or absorbed through the skin by people who come into contact with it.

2 Bromine has an atomic number of 35 Credit: Getty

What do I do if I have been exposed to bromine?

The CDC recommends that you go outside as soon as possible after being exposed to bromine.

They also recommend that you:

Remove your clothing

Wash yourself as quickly as possible

Dispose of your clothes

Avoid touching contaminated areas

Seek medical attention right away

Oxygen and fluids are used to treat bromine poisoning but there is no specific antidote for it.