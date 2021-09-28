Otters in Alaska Are Attacking Humans and Dogs, and No One Knows Why

Otters have always seemed like docile creatures, but in Alaska appearances can be deceiving as the animals have been attacking people and dogs and it is baffling experts, CBS News reported.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game says river otters have attacked people and pets in some of Anchorage’s most popular outdoor areas.

In early September, a 9-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital and treated for rabies after being bitten by a river otter, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

The attack on the child wasn’t the only one this month.

“This week, another woman was bitten while rescuing her dog from a similar group of river otters at University Lake,” Fish and Game provided a written statement.

CBS reported that a dog was also attacked at University Lake. This popular area is used for dog-walking.

It’s not known if these attacks are related to the same group.

While river otter attacks have happened in recent years, they are not common, according to Alaska Department of Fish and Game. Officials are puzzled by the frequency of river otter attacks in recent years.

“Because of the risk to public safety, efforts will be made to locate this group of river otters and remove them,” Fish and Game stated. “Care will be taken to only remove the animals exhibiting these unusual behaviors.”