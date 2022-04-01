End-Credits of ‘Morbius.’ Scenes with Michael Keaton’s Vulture.

Warning: Major spoilers are ahead for Sony and Marvel’s movies “Morbius.”

Jared Leto plays Dr. Michael Morbius in the film, who is made an antihero.

The confusing ending credits scenes feature Michael Keaton as Adrian Toomes/Vulture.

“Morbius,”This latest entry in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe features Jared Leto playing the title Marvel antihero.

The film is about Dr. Michael Morbius who is a well-known biochemist and has a rare blood condition. He makes it his life’s work to find a cure.

He uses bat DNA to make a serum that gives him superhuman capabilities, including increased strength and echolocation. The downside? Michael is made a living vampire by his insatiable bloodlust and new feral instincts.

“Morbius”End credits include two confusing scenes that pave the road for the formation of the long-anticipated supervillain team.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Keaton was the original portrayer of the character in 2017. “Spider-Man: Homecoming,”Tom Holland stars as Spider-Man/Peter Parker. He was Peter’s primary villain and father, Liz Toomes (Laura Harrier).

The scene in the middle of credits “Homecoming”Toomes was shown in prison and briefly interacted with Mac Gargan (known in comics as Scorpion), who was his enemy.

“I’ve got some boys on the outside who would love to meet him,”Mac said it, referring specifically to Spider-Man. “You know, take a picture, slice his throat, put his head in a dryer. And I heard a rumor you know who he is.”

Adrian, lying, responded: “If I knew who he was, he’d already be dead.”

The first scene in the end credits of “Morbius”The opening shot shows the universe’s purple-hued cracks above the lower Manhattan skyline. This indicates that the scene is from 2021. “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

The multiverse almost became uncontrollable in that movie due to a spell cast on Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). It went horribly wrong.





Next, we are taken to prison cell B012, which is lit by light coming from the cell’s door window.

Adrian is seen inside wearing his prison jumpsuit. Keaton’s character is thrown into a new world, and he looks at his reflection.

He quickly realizes he is not in the same spot, and says: “Hope the food’s better in this joint.”

The scene cuts to Spectrum News NY1’s news anchor, who says: “A bizarre story developing at the Manhattan Detention Center when a man identifying himself as Adrian Toomes simply appeared in an otherwise empty cell. A hearing has been set that could likely lead to his release.”

The broadcast’s banner reads: “Adrian Toomes mystery appearance.”

Adrian is seen leaving the detention centre in handcuffs, and being escorted by NYPD Emergency Service Unit Officers into a black SUV.

Second scene: Adrian meets Michael Morbius face-to-face and proposes a team-up.





Although it’s not clear how long has passed between this scene and the last one, Michael can be seen driving along an empty road at night. He gets out of the car and looks at his watch to see the time. A louder whooshing sound is heard.

Adrian, dressed in an aerial Vulture suit touches down. He keeps his helmet on, concealing the fact that he is still visible.

“Thanks for meeting me, doc,” Vulture tells Michael. “I’ve been reading about you.”

“I’m listening,”Michael’s response is:

“I’m not sure how I got here,” Vulture explains. “Has to do with Spider-Man, I think. I’m still figuring this place out, but I think a bunch of guys like us should team up and do some good.”

Michael concludes the conversation by saying: “Intriguing.”

The scenes at the end of the credits are confusing and raise many questions





In “No Way Home,”Holland’s Peter was told by Doctor Strange how the villains of the multiverse got into their world.

“That little spell that you botched where you wanted everyone to forget that Peter Parker’s Spider-Man, it started pulling in everyone who knows Peter Parker’s Spider-Man — from every universe — into this one.”

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) ending up in Holland’s universe — and being sent back to his world after Doctor Strange cast a new spell — in the mid-credits scene of “No Way Home”This was because it didn’t make any sense. “Venom”Movies have never said that Hardy’s character is aware that Peter is Spider-Man.

Keaton’s character, Spider-Man knows, was yanked OutIt makes no sense to take Holland’s universe and place it into Morbius’s.

Many nods in “Morbius”Make it crystal clear that the titular character is Venom lives in the exact same universe as Venom.

Rodriguez declares: “We haven’t had anything this good since that thing in San Francisco,”Most likely, Venom.

A second scene of the film sees Michael breaking several bones in a body of a man. The victim is terrified and asks the antihero who he’s. “I’m Venom.”





Also, you can find copies of The Daily Bugle in every location “Morbius,”With the publication’s logo and style looking the same as those in the magazine ” Venom: Let There Be Carnage”Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man”Tobey Maguire was a star in many films.

“Venom 2″Andy Serkis, the director of his film, spoke about the reference in a conversation with IGN in May 2021 saying: “There are nods and little moments just like this — newspaper The Daily Bugle — but on the whole, he’s unaware, they’re unaware at this point of other characters like Spider-Man.”

In a Twitter Q&A with CinemaBlend, conducted prior to the release of “Morbius,” director Daniel Espinosa confirmedVulture in Keaton’s film is the exact same version as Keaton’s. “Homecoming.”

Espinosa was asked how Keaton’s character got into the same universe with Venom and Morbius. : “At the end of ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ and in ‘No Way Home’ itself, it is clearly established that it is possible for characters to transfer from one multiverse to another.”

“The events of ‘No Way Home’ had the effect of transferring Venom and Vulture (and maybe others) back and forth between the MCU and the Venom Universe,”He added.

This is because the rules for the multiverse are not explicitly explained in the films.

Vulture’s suit also looks different to the one he wore in “Homecoming,” Espinosa confirmed.

“If you look closely, you will see it is not quite the same suit as ‘Homecoming,'”He . “He is a resourceful guy.”





Adrian’s “Homecoming”The suit was created by a team of people who used Chitauri technology remnants found after the Battle of New York, 2012 “The Avengers.”

Adrian can build a suit in Morbius’ universe on his own using other tech. However, the exact method of assembly is not known.

Also, it’s worth noting that Keaton’s ending credits scenes are different from those in the movie. “Morbius” trailers.

Every trailer starting from the very first Published January 2020The most recent version On February 28th, the price was reducedKeaton outside wearing his white prison uniform.

Based on footage from the TrailersIt seems that Adrian and Michael were actually supposed to meet outside of the detention center.





In the first Teaser trailerAdrian, who was released January 2020, crosses paths with Michael. “Got tired of doing the whole ‘good guy’ thing, huh? What’s up, doc?”

The official trailerAdrian saw Michael and told him that the news had come out in November 2021. “Hey, Dr. Mike, you and I should stay in touch.”

Because of the scenes in trailers and the final cut “Morbius”The movie’s elements may have been altered or reshoots might have occurred.

What does Spider-Man have to do with all this?





The “Morbius”Trailers featured nods towards all three iterations “Spider-Man,”Maguire (in Raimi’s trilogy), Andrew Garfield (“in Marc Webb’s two”) “Amazing Spider-Man”Holland, and films).

Quick shot of NYC’s skyline, including Oscorp Tower with the same logo. “TASM.”

The Daily Bugle’s design is identical to Raimi’s movie. The trailers included Leto in his orange jumpsuit walking alongside a Spider-Man poster with graffiti. “murderer.”

Maguire depicted a similar web-slinger in his brick wall design. The Same suitThis was AdditionalMarvel’s “Spider-Man”Play Station 4 (PS4) Game for 2018.





These nods to Spider-Man were dropped from the theatrical release “Morbius,”Fans are left wondering if Spider-Man is still present in Morbius’ universe.

Adrian’s conversation with Michael during the second scene of the end-credits made it clear that Adrian is his. Interested?In forming the Sinister Six, a supervillain team from comics who share a common enemy: Spider-Man.

In the comics, the varying lineup of the group has included villains already seen on the big screen — like Doc Ock and Vulture — to ones that will soon make their debuts — like Kraven the Hunter, who will be portrayed by Aaron Taylor-Johnson in an upcoming standalone Sony film.

In his Twitter Q&A with CinemaBlend, Espinosa That there It isA Spider-Man in Venom’s universe. However, it is still unknown who the character will be playing in this world.

“It is my understanding that audiences will discover the answer soon,”The director said something cryptic.