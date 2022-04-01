Video: Shawn Wayans imitates Chris Rock at the 2000 VMAs (Video).

Marlon Wayans shared a clip of Shawn, his brother, impersonating Chris Rock. It is oddly similar to what happened at Sunday’s Oscars.

“Maaaaan, not to ‘kick’ a brother when he’s down… BUT we predicted this sh– exactly,”Marlon captioned some of the older footage. “When art imitates life then LIFE actually happens. Sh-t! We were way ahead of our time,” he added before reminding his online followers “#thesejustjokes let’s laugh again.“

The Wayans brothers hosted the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards, teaming up to perform sketches and land big jokes amid the presentation of the winners — a year after Rock hosted the show.

Shawn, presumably impersonating Rock’s approach, made certain jokes at the expense of Britney Spears, Jay-Z and Diddy, riffing off of several current topics like the Bad Boy founder’s hiring of the late Johnnie Cochran after he was indicted on bribery and stolen weapons charges.

After the joke about Diddy, someone looking like Shawn from behind walks up and strikes Shawn to the ground. Others celebrity-look-alikes join the attack and fake-hit Shawn (as Rock).

Marlon, who knows Smith and Rock since he is 14 years old, told People after Sunday’s events that Smith has “always been such a classic dude.”He spoke of Smith and Rock. “I love them both.”

“Chris Rock, he’s always Chris Rock; you’ve got to expect that from Chris Rock,”Marlon kept going. “And sometimes when you’re best friends, worst things happen and I wish it didn’t happen. … [I] hope they seek out and work it out.”

Of Rock’s joke, Maron said, “You’ve got to be able to crack jokes. You don’t know what somebody’s going through … he cracked the wrong joke on the wrong day. And sometimes you hit the wrong person in the wrong moment. … It was just bad timing.”